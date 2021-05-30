Log in
Tenaga Nasional : TNB WINS 4TH BRAND OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM THE WORLD BRANDING FORUM

05/30/2021 | 12:46am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/05/79 (HQ)

TNB WINS 4TH BRAND OF THE YEAR AWARD

FROM THE WORLD BRANDING FORUM

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) was conferred the prestigious Brand of the Year 2020 award, the ultimate global brand recognition accolade, at the World Branding Awards held in London recently.

The national electricity corporation is the only brand accorded this recognition under the energy-power awards category for Malaysia. It won similar awards in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

More than 400 brands from over 45 countries were named "Brand of the Year" in the 2020- 2021 World Branding Awards.

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards programme of the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation based in London. The Awards recognise the innovative and creative ways the successful brands have managed to remain distinct and relevant to their consumers over the past year.

Winners were judged through three streams comprising brand valuation (30%), consumer market research (40%) and public online voting (30%). The voting and nomination had taken place amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic whilst many countries were faced with restriction measures that had greatly disrupted the economic landscape.

TNB CEO and President, Datuk Ir. Baharin Din said that the latest award reflects the collective efforts of TNB's 35,000 strong employees, even by going the extra mile to keep the lights on for approximately 10 million customers.

Describing 2020 as the most challenging year since the 2008 Financial Crisis due to the COVID 19 pandemic, he said: "Through the collaborative spirit and hard work of all in TNB, we have again won the trust of our customers with the best customer and brand experience.

S.A. 2021/05/79 (HQ)

"We will continue to establish better engagement with our customers to be able to hear their concerns and ensure these are adequately addressed. We will also seek to further enhance relationships with all stakeholders."

Meanwhile, World Branding Forum Chairman, Richard Rowles said the awards celebrate the best marketers from across the globe. "The Awards are an acknowledgement of the tireless effort of the teams that build and maintain their brand presence in an ever-changing market."

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 30 May 2021 at 10:00 am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

TNB President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ir. Baharin Din

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 04:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
