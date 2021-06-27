Tenaga Nasional : TWO TNB PREMISES TURNED INTO PPV AND QUARANTINE STATION

PRESS RELEASE
TWO TNB PREMISES TURNED INTO PPV AND QUARANTINE STATION
TNB offers other premises as PPV
Two Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) premises have been converted into facilities to curb COVID-19 pandemic in line with its efforts to support the National Recovery Plan under the aspect of saving lives.
Since 31 March 2021, Dewan Kelab Kilat TNB at Pangsapuri TNB in Kapar, Klang, Selangor has been operating as one of the Vaccination Centres or Pusat Pemberian Vaksin (PPV) that facilitates vaccination programme for the surrounding communities.
Meanwhile, 1,016 units at Kolej Bestari in Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Campus in Bandar Muadzam Shah, Pahang has been utilised as COVID-19 Quarantine Station (QS) since 15 April 2021.
"The usage of Dewan Kelab Kilat (TNB) in Kapar can help contribute to the success of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) with its daily vaccination capacity of 600 people. The number, though may not be huge, is a testament of our commitment and support for the efforts to increase the national vaccination rate," said TNB President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ir. Baharin Din.
He said the conversion of the premises have brought TNB closer to the communities as both facilities are not only being used by TNB staff and UNITEN students, but also the rakyat, especially to support the national vaccination programme.
He said TNB is offering its other premises to be utilised as vaccination centres, in tandem with the company's continuous initiatives in reducing the transmission of the virus.
"As an organisation that is concerned about the pandemic and its impact on the community, TNB is always looking for opportunities to aid in the nation's efforts in curbing COVID-19."
Since the first Movement Control Order (MCO) in March 2020, TNB has contributed more than RM33 million to ensure the stability and reliability of the electricity supply to critical locations including PPV, Vaccine Storage Centres as well as temporary security posts for police and military personnel.
As for the PPV at Dewan Kelab Kilat in Kapar, TNB has upgraded the control system at its electrical substation to enable swift restoration of power supply in case of disruption.
Other than saving lives, three other steps taken by TNB to support the National Recovery Plan are protecting the vulnerable, keeping the lights on, and driving economic recovery.
In its latest initiative in protecting the vulnerable, TNB has to date raised more than RM1.4 million through voluntary deduction of its staff salary for June and July to Tabung Warga TNB Prihatin, to be distributed to the B40 group who is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Peninsular Malaysia.
TNB President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ir. Baharin Din
