Tenaga Nasional : TWO TNB PREMISES TURNED INTO PPV AND QUARANTINE STATION

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/06/93 (HQ)

TWO TNB PREMISES TURNED INTO PPV AND QUARANTINE STATION

TNB offers other premises as PPV

Two Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) premises have been converted into facilities to curb COVID-19 pandemic in line with its efforts to support the National Recovery Plan under the aspect of saving lives.

Since 31 March 2021, Dewan Kelab Kilat TNB at Pangsapuri TNB in Kapar, Klang, Selangor has been operating as one of the Vaccination Centres or Pusat Pemberian Vaksin (PPV) that facilitates vaccination programme for the surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, 1,016 units at Kolej Bestari in Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Campus in Bandar Muadzam Shah, Pahang has been utilised as COVID-19 Quarantine Station (QS) since 15 April 2021.

"The usage of Dewan Kelab Kilat (TNB) in Kapar can help contribute to the success of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) with its daily vaccination capacity of 600 people. The number, though may not be huge, is a testament of our commitment and support for the efforts to increase the national vaccination rate," said TNB President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ir. Baharin Din.

He said the conversion of the premises have brought TNB closer to the communities as both facilities are not only being used by TNB staff and UNITEN students, but also the rakyat, especially to support the national vaccination programme.

He said TNB is offering its other premises to be utilised as vaccination centres, in tandem with the company's continuous initiatives in reducing the transmission of the virus.

"As an organisation that is concerned about the pandemic and its impact on the community, TNB is always looking for opportunities to aid in the nation's efforts in curbing COVID-19."