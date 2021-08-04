Log in
    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD

(TENAGA)
Tenaga Nasional Berhad : 82 PER CENT OF 35,000 TNB STAFF ARE FULLY VACCINATED

08/04/2021 | 10:46pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/08/105 (HQ)

82 PER CENT OF 35,000 TNB STAFF ARE FULLY VACCINATED

Eighty-two per cent of almost 35,000 Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) workforce in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah have been fully vaccinated in the utility's concerted effort to help the country curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comprehensive inoculation for its staff is the utility's priority due to the fact that a majority of them are frontliners in the energy supply chain, working to ensure the stability of electricity supply during the Movement Control Order (MCO) for the rakyat's benefit.

TNB's operations are classified as essential services in the country's fight against COVID-19 in order to ensure stable electricity supply to strategic locations including hospitals, health clinics, vaccination and vaccine storage centres.

TNB President and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ir. Baharin Din said TNB recognises the country's aspiration in the fight against COVID-19, and to this end, the utility has implemented an internal campaign to encourage its staff to register and get vaccinated under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

At the same time, he added, TNB is working together with Federal and State authorities to ensure its workforce at the frontlines are vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We have achieved herd immunity among our workforce due to the success of the internal campaign. Alhamdulillah, they voluntarily registered for vaccination after recognising and understanding the importance of curbing the spread of the virus to themselves, their friends and families as well as our customers."

He added that apart from the internal campaign, TNB has set up a special task force to expedite the inoculation of its staff.

"We wish to thank the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, and COVIF-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) for assisting the task force in securing vaccination slots for our staff," said Baharin.

He also thanked State Governments and State Health Offices for their cooperation in facilitating TNB frontliners in states to get their vaccination.

Page 1 of 2

S.A. 2021/08/105 (HQ)

Baharin added, in support of the National Recovery Plan, TNB has decided that only its vaccinated staff are allowed to work on-site, and all staff are encouraged to work from home as much as possible.

"TNB is seriously looking into getting its staff to be fully vaccinated as it will help the country in revitalising businesses and spur the economy," he added.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 5 August 2021 at 10:00 am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

TNB President and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ir. Baharin Din

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 02:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
