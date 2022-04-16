Tenaga Nasional Berhad : ALLO CLINCHES BROADBAND TELECOM COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD

PRESS RELEASE

ALLO CLINCHES BROADBAND TELECOM COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD

 TNB's subsidiary is recognised for its effort in bridging the digital divide in underserved areas

Allo Technology Sdn Bhd (Allo), Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) wholly-owned subsidiary which provides high-speed broadband service that supports the National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative, has been recognised as Malaysia's Broadband Telecom Company of the Year.

The award was announced at the virtually held 2022 Asian Telecom Awards in March, in recognition of Allo's responsive efforts in bridging the digital divide in the country. The company provides quality broadband connectivity at an affordable rate, thereby unlocking opportunities for the underserved in suburban and rural communities.

Organised by the Asian Business Review, the Asian Telecom Awards programme honours top telco companies that pioneered ground-breaking products and solutions that stand out and displayed resilience despite various market challenges in the past year.

Allo's Chief Executive Officer, Ir. Mohamed Ghous Ahmad said Allo is contributing to the Government's effort to bridge the digital divide through JENDELA which targets to have 7.5 million fibre optic premise passes by the end of this year.

At present, Allo has completed more than 180,000 home passes in Melaka, Perak, Kedah, Pulau Pinang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor. Allo is aiming to reach 300,000 home passes by the end of this year.

"By leveraging on TNB's fibre optic network in Peninsular Malaysia, Allo is working closely with multiple Retail Service Providers (RSPs) to provide High-Speed Broadband (HSBB) at a faster rate and better pricing in underserved areas.

"The effort will bridge the digital divide and empower Malaysians in underserved areas via various aspects such as digital economy development, education, and community development.

"By working closely with the RSPs, Allo will fill the gaps by providing fibre optic access to as many places as possible," added Mohamed Ghous.

Allo has formed strategic collaborations with seven RSPs so far, namely Maxis, Astro, Digi, Celcom, U Mobile, Freshtel, and Redtone. It is keen to collaborate with more RSPs to facilitate connectivity in underserved areas.

