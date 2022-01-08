Tenaga Nasional Berhad : CHANGE ACCOUNT NAME FOR PREMISE OWNERS

PRESS RELEASE

CHANGE ACCOUNT NAME FOR PREMISE OWNERS

Based on Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) records, there are residential and commercial premise owners that rented out their properties. These owners have the option to change the electricity account name of their rental properties to the tenant's name by performing Change of Tenancy (COT) during the rental period to ensure orderly account management besides protecting landlords' rights.

Changing the name of the account owner to the tenants allows the latter to be fully responsible for their electricity consumption and bill payment.

TNB Chief Retail Officer, Datuk Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan says, "TNB makes it easy for customers to apply for COT on the myTNB portal at www.mytnb.com.my or by visiting the nearest Kedai Tenaga. Further information and required supporting documents for the name change are available on myTNB portal.

"Premise owners can still monitor tenants' monthly payment and usage patterns over time through the myTNB application and portal," added Megat.

Regarding complaints on premise owners burdened with tenants' bills upon discovery of TNB's installation and meter tampering by bitcoin cryptocurrency operators, Megat says "The name change option reduces the risk of owners having to settle tenants' defaulted bill payments. We are always open to meeting our customers for further clarification and discussion."

For enquiries about TNB services, customers are encouraged to contact TNB CareLine at 1300 88 5454 or visit https://www.mytnb.com.my/tnbtemujanjito book appointments at their preferred Kedai Tenaga.

