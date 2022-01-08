Log in
    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD

(TENAGA)
Tenaga Nasional Berhad : CHANGE ACCOUNT NAME FOR PREMISE OWNERS

01/08/2022 | 10:28pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2022/01/09_01 (HQ)

CHANGE ACCOUNT NAME FOR PREMISE OWNERS

Based on Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) records, there are residential and commercial premise owners that rented out their properties. These owners have the option to change the electricity account name of their rental properties to the tenant's name by performing Change of Tenancy (COT) during the rental period to ensure orderly account management besides protecting landlords' rights.

Changing the name of the account owner to the tenants allows the latter to be fully responsible for their electricity consumption and bill payment.

TNB Chief Retail Officer, Datuk Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan says, "TNB makes it easy for customers to apply for COT on the myTNB portal at www.mytnb.com.my or by visiting the nearest Kedai Tenaga. Further information and required supporting documents for the name change are available on myTNB portal.

"Premise owners can still monitor tenants' monthly payment and usage patterns over time through the myTNB application and portal," added Megat.

Regarding complaints on premise owners burdened with tenants' bills upon discovery of TNB's installation and meter tampering by bitcoin cryptocurrency operators, Megat says "The name change option reduces the risk of owners having to settle tenants' defaulted bill payments. We are always open to meeting our customers for further clarification and discussion."

For enquiries about TNB services, customers are encouraged to contact TNB CareLine at 1300 88 5454 or visit https://www.mytnb.com.my/tnbtemujanjito book appointments at their preferred Kedai Tenaga.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 9 January 2022 at 10:00 am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Hanim Idris at 019-2617617 /

Grace Tan 016-6626229 / Asma' Razak 013-2505433

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

Page 1 of 2

S.A. 2022/01/09_01 (HQ)

TNB Chief Retail Officer, Datuk Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 03:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
