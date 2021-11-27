Tenaga Nasional Berhad : DATA SCIENCE PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATION PROGRAMS BY TNB'S UNITEN

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/11/140 (HQ)

DATA SCIENCE PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATION PROGRAMS BY TNB'S UNITEN

for unemployed undergraduates & displaced employees due to COVID-19

COVID-19 another initiative by TNB to support the National Recovery Plan

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), through Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN), plans to introduce professional certification programs on data science to improve the employability of unemployed undergraduates and employees who were retrenched or lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Commending the initiative, Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the programs will ensure the target group will be "upskilled and reskilled, and subsequently employed when situations improve."

The Data Science Professional Certification programs will be offered through UNITEN's Institute of Informatics and Computing in Energy (IICE) together with the university academic and industry partners.

"I am indeed pleased to know about UNITEN's plans to conduct Data Science Professional Certification programs which will include computational thinking using the Theory of Inventive Problem Solving (TRIZ)," he said when officiating the 7th International Visual Informatics Conference 2021 (IVIC'21) at UNITEN Putrajaya on Tuesday (23 November).

Such programs, said Annuar "would be a worthwhile investment that will leave behind a generation that is able to think critically and possesses the required soft skills to make creative and innovative decisions based on not just data analytics but also wisdom."

Also present at the event were TNB Chairman, Dato' Sri Hasan Arifin, TNB Chief People Officer, Wahizan Abdul Rahman, and the 7th IVIC'21 Chair, Prof. Dato' Dr Halimah Badioze Zaman.

The initiative via UNITEN is an additional step taken by TNB in playing its role in the National Recovery Plan by providing job and skills training programs to help reduce unemployment and at the same time support the country's economic recovery. It is already doing so under two other programs, namely TNB Reskilling Malaysia and TNB Protégé.

