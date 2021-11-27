Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Tenaga Nasional Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD

(TENAGA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenaga Nasional Berhad : DATA SCIENCE PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATION PROGRAMS BY TNB'S UNITEN

11/27/2021 | 10:40pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/11/140 (HQ)

DATA SCIENCE PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATION PROGRAMS BY TNB'S UNITEN

  • for unemployed undergraduates & displaced employees due to COVID-19
  • another initiative by TNB to support the National Recovery Plan

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), through Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN), plans to introduce professional certification programs on data science to improve the employability of unemployed undergraduates and employees who were retrenched or lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Commending the initiative, Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the programs will ensure the target group will be "upskilled and reskilled, and subsequently employed when situations improve."

The Data Science Professional Certification programs will be offered through UNITEN's Institute of Informatics and Computing in Energy (IICE) together with the university academic and industry partners.

"I am indeed pleased to know about UNITEN's plans to conduct Data Science Professional Certification programs which will include computational thinking using the Theory of Inventive Problem Solving (TRIZ)," he said when officiating the 7th International Visual Informatics Conference 2021 (IVIC'21) at UNITEN Putrajaya on Tuesday (23 November).

Such programs, said Annuar "would be a worthwhile investment that will leave behind a generation that is able to think critically and possesses the required soft skills to make creative and innovative decisions based on not just data analytics but also wisdom."

Also present at the event were TNB Chairman, Dato' Sri Hasan Arifin, TNB Chief People Officer, Wahizan Abdul Rahman, and the 7th IVIC'21 Chair, Prof. Dato' Dr Halimah Badioze Zaman.

The initiative via UNITEN is an additional step taken by TNB in playing its role in the National Recovery Plan by providing job and skills training programs to help reduce unemployment and at the same time support the country's economic recovery. It is already doing so under two other programs, namely TNB Reskilling Malaysia and TNB Protégé.

Page 1 of 3

S.A. 2021/11/140 (HQ)

On IVIC'21, UNITEN Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dato' Ir. Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha said the three-day event, which ended Thursday, virtually brought together more than 200 delegates from 18 different countries to discuss on Visual Informatics.

The conference has continuously attracted participation of experts from the field and this year, IVIC has the most number of collaborating partners, comprising 21 universities from local and overseas.

He also said that the academics, scientists and researchers attending the conference stand to benefit from the networking and synergies that will lead to value creation among the participants and mankind.

UNITEN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNB that was established in 1997, has produced a total of 35,403 graduates since 1998. The employability rate of its graduates in 2020 was 93% and 8.3% of them are job creators (entrepreneurs).

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 28 November 2021 at 10:15 am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Norfadzilah Sha'ary at 019-3369681

/Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Fazreen at 019-3160401

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (sitting) signs a book on the proceedings of the 7th International Visual Informatics Conference 2021 (IVIC'21) at Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) Putrajaya, on Tuesday (23 November).

Also present, TNB Chairman, Dato' Sri Hasan Arifin (second right), TNB Chief People Officer, Wahizan Abdul Rahman (extreme right), Vice Chancellor of UNITEN Prof Datuk Ir Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha (second left) and Chair of IVIC'21 Prof Datuk Halimah Badioze Zaman (extreme left).

Page 2 of 3

S.A. 2021/11/140 (HQ)

Communication and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (extreme left) accompanied by TNB Chairman, Dato' Sri Hasan Arifin (extreme right) and IICE Director, Associate Professor Ts Dr Hazleen Aris, visit an exhibition booth after launching the 7th International Visual Informatics Conference 2021 at Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) Putrajaya, on Tuesday (23 November).

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 03:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
