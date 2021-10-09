Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Tenaga Nasional Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD

(TENAGA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenaga Nasional Berhad : JEP TRIUMPHANT AT ASEAN ENERGY AWARDS 2021

10/09/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/10/123 (HQ)

JEP TRIUMPHANT AT ASEAN ENERGY AWARDS 2021

  • TNB'S USC power station is recognised for applying the best practices in clean coal usage

Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) power station, Jimah East Power (JEP) was triumphant in the ASEAN Energy Awards 2021 organised by the ASEAN Centre of Energy by winning the Clean Coal Technology Utilisation for Large Power Generation category.

The awards ceremony was held virtually in conjunction with the ASEAN Energy Business Forum and 39th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) which was held from 14-16 September 2021 in Brunei.

The award recognises best practices of cleaner and sustainable coal use and the transition towards a more sustainable and lower carbon emission. JEP won the top prize in the category ahead of PT Indonesia Power PLTU Jateng 2 Adipala Omu, Indonesia, in second and Mae Moh Power Plant, Thailand, in third.

"The award is a manifestation of TNB's support to the government's efforts to reduce carbon emission and mitigate the long-term economic risks," said TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TNB Genco) Managing Director, Dato' Nor Azman Mufti.

"We will explore different methods of generating power at JEP using coal alternatives to reduce emissions to support JEP and TNB Genco's initiatives in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects.

"This is in line with TNB's aspiration of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, underpinned by a commitment to reduce 35% of its emissions intensity as well as 50% of its coal generation capacity by 2035," he added.

The ASEAN Energy Award is Southeast Asia's highest award to encourage and bring about recognition of all stakeholders in the energy development of the ASEAN region. It consists of three categories including ASEAN Coal Awards, ASEAN Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices Awards, and ASEAN Renewable Energy Project Awards.

Page 1 of 4

S.A. 2021/10/123 (HQ)

The awards are hoped to be an incentive to promote clean coal technology, energy efficiency, and renewable energy development to contribute towards energy sustainability and to provide a mechanism to benchmark best practices in energy development.

JEP has two Ultra-supercritical (USC) plants with 2,000MW total generation capacity in Port Dickson, and they are TNB's third and fourth plants to utilise the technology.

The other two of TNB's USC plants are Manjung 4 and Manjung 5 in Lumut which are among the first USC coal plants in the ASEAN region. USC technology is a highly efficient technology with 40 per cent efficiency, compared to 36 per cent by conventional plants.

TNB owns 70 per cent stake in JEP while two Japanese companies, Mitsui & Co Ltd, and Chugoku Electric Power, each holds 15 per cent stake.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 10 October 2021 at 10:00 amKindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /GraceTan at 016-6626229 /Fazreen at 019-3160401

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

Page 2 of 4

S.A. 2021/10/123 (HQ)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) power station, Jimah East Power (JEP) was triumphant in the ASEAN Energy Awards 2021 organised by the ASEAN Centre of Energy by winning the Clean Coal Technology Utilisation for Large Power Generation category.

Page 3 of 4

S.A. 2021/10/123 (HQ)

TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TNB Genco) Managing Director, Dato' Nor Azman Mufti

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 10 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 03:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
