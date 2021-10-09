Tenaga Nasional Berhad : JEP TRIUMPHANT AT ASEAN ENERGY AWARDS 2021

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/10/123 (HQ)

JEP TRIUMPHANT AT ASEAN ENERGY AWARDS 2021

TNB'S USC power station is recognised for applying the best practices in clean coal usage

Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) power station, Jimah East Power (JEP) was triumphant in the ASEAN Energy Awards 2021 organised by the ASEAN Centre of Energy by winning the Clean Coal Technology Utilisation for Large Power Generation category.

The awards ceremony was held virtually in conjunction with the ASEAN Energy Business Forum and 39th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) which was held from 14-16 September 2021 in Brunei.

The award recognises best practices of cleaner and sustainable coal use and the transition towards a more sustainable and lower carbon emission. JEP won the top prize in the category ahead of PT Indonesia Power PLTU Jateng 2 Adipala Omu, Indonesia, in second and Mae Moh Power Plant, Thailand, in third.

"The award is a manifestation of TNB's support to the government's efforts to reduce carbon emission and mitigate the long-term economic risks," said TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TNB Genco) Managing Director, Dato' Nor Azman Mufti.

"We will explore different methods of generating power at JEP using coal alternatives to reduce emissions to support JEP and TNB Genco's initiatives in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects.

"This is in line with TNB's aspiration of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, underpinned by a commitment to reduce 35% of its emissions intensity as well as 50% of its coal generation capacity by 2035," he added.

The ASEAN Energy Award is Southeast Asia's highest award to encourage and bring about recognition of all stakeholders in the energy development of the ASEAN region. It consists of three categories including ASEAN Coal Awards, ASEAN Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices Awards, and ASEAN Renewable Energy Project Awards.

