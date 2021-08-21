Log in
    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD

(TENAGA)
  
Tenaga Nasional Berhad : MORE THAN 1.8 MILLION SMART METER USERS BY END OF YEAR

08/21/2021 | 10:54pm EDT
PRESS STATEMENT

S.A. 2021/08/112 (HQ)

MORE THAN 1.8 MILLION SMART METER USERS BY END OF YEAR

  • TNB continues with the installation of 600,000 more smart meters

More than 600,000 Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) customers will become smart meter users by the end of this year after the installation project, which was suspended due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order 3.0, resumes.

Smart meter installation works resume on August 1st, 2021 following the approval from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA), after it was postponed due to the total lockdown since June.

TNB Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project Director, Ir. Mohamed Ghous Ahmad said the focus will be given to making sure that SOPs like social distancing and the use of face masks are adhered at all times.

"The smart meter installation at this early phase will focus on high-rise buildings with management bodies, that are located in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, and Cyberjaya to ensure the adherence to social distancing in the effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"To ensure the safety of contractors and customers, the installation of smart meters will be carried out with strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (NSC)."

TNB is committed to ensuring its frontliners are vaccinated. Until today, 98 per cent of almost 8,000 TNB frontliners have completed their vaccination under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Mohamed Ghous said as meter installation works resume, the number of smart meter users will increase to more than 1.8 million by the end of 2021. As of June 30th, 2021, 1.22 million TNB customers have had the smart meters installed in Klang Valley and Melaka.

Smart meter users get to enjoy various features including monitoring and managing their electricity consumption through myTNB portal and application. Generally, more than 60 per cent of TNB smart meter users are already using myTNB.

Smart meter and myTNB users can track their usage pattern in Ringgit Malaysia or kilowatt- hour (kWh), view the current consumption notification by end of the billing cycle as well as keeping a tab of the impact of their energy usage on the environment.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 22 August 2021 at 10:00 am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

More than 600,000 Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) customers will become smart meter users by the end of this year after the installation project, which was suspended due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order 3.0, resumes.

TNB Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project Director,

Ir. Mohamed Ghous Ahmad

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 02:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
