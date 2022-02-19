Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Tenaga Nasional Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD

(TENAGA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tenaga Nasional Berhad : TNB AND MBI IN MOU TO HELP REALISE IPOH AS A LOW CARBON SMART CITY AND “BESTARI SEJAHTERA” BY 2030

02/19/2022 | 10:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2022/02/20_07 (HQ)

TNB AND MBI IN MOU TO HELP REALISE IPOH AS A LOW CARBON SMART CITY AND

"BESTARI SEJAHTERA" BY 2030

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is committed in helping Ipoh to achieve its aspiration of becoming a smart, liveable, resilient and sustainable city by 2030, in line with the utility company's Sustainability Roadmap to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2050.

TNB recently established a strategic partnership with the Ipoh City Council (MBI) to supply energy efficiency products and services as well as renewable energy (RE) solutions to promote sustainable and green living.

This partnership, comprises the installation of photovoltaic solar systems, smart LED street lighting, energy performance and monitoring system, electric vehicle charging ecosystem and smart meters, is among the initiatives in establishing Ipoh as a Smart City.

In view of this collaboration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TNB and MBI as well as a Supply Agreement for Renewable Energy (SARE) with TNB's wholly owned subsidiary, GSPARX Sdn. Bhd. were signed in conjunction with the launch of MBI Strategic Planning Plan, Ipoh Low Carbon City and Walkable City by 2030 on 9 February 2022.

Perak Chief Minister, Dato' Seri Saarani Mohamad who officiated the ceremony and witnessed the signing of the MoU and SARE said, "In line with the aspirations of the Malaysian Government, MBI intends to make Ipoh a Low Carbon City, to implement those initiatives at all 154 local authorities (PBT) nationwide.

"The main goal of this initiative is to reduce the intensity of carbon emissions nationwide in line with the government's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030," he said.

The MoU and SARE were signed by TNB's Chief Customer Officer (SME & Residential), Raja Dato 'Abd Jalil Raja Zaid and Ipoh Mayor, Dato' Rumaizi Baharin @ Md. David.

In relation to the strategic partnership, President/Chief Executive Officer of TNB, Datuk Ir. Baharin Din said, "TNB values the strong collaboration we have built over time with MBI and we believe that the latest initiatives are critical to help Ipoh become a model Smart City in Malaysia by 2030."

Page 1 of 3

S.A. 2022/02/20_07 (HQ)

"Through careful planning and shared expertise across TNB, we are confident of fulfilling our promise to create a conducive environment that supports both the economic and social welfare of Ipoh residents in achieving the Ipoh Smart City Action Plan 2020-2030," he explained.

The collaboration between TNB and MBI began in January last year through the Smart City Blueprint programme, whereby MBI, TNB and GSPARX had signed a SARE for the installation of solar photovoltaic panels at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) building. The installation was completed in July 2021, which saw electricity bill savings of up to RM2.5 million to MBI over a period of 21 years.

The latest MoU further expands TNB's involvement in bringing a more prosperous way of life to the people of Ipoh City in an enhanced conducive environment, in line with TNB's aspiration, Better World, Brighter Lives, to be a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in Malaysia and internationally.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 20 February 2022 at 10:00am

For further media inquiries, please contact Hanim idris 019-2617617/

Grace Tan 016-6626229 / Asma' Razak 013-2505433

or email us at: media@tnb.com.my

Page 2 of 3

S.A. 2022/02/20_07 (HQ)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Ipoh City Council (MBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Supply Agreement for Renewable Energy (SARE) with TNB's wholly owned subsidiary, GSPARX Sdn. Bhd, to support Ipoh becoming a smart, liveable, resilient city, durable and sustainable by 2030 at the Launching Ceremony of MBI Strategic Planning Plan, Ipoh Low Carbon City and Walkable City 2030, held on 9 February 2022 in Ipoh.

The agreement was signed by Ipoh Mayor, Dato' Rumaizi Bin Baharin @ Md. Daud (second from left) and TNB's Chief Customer Officer (SME & Residential), Raja Dato 'Abd Jalil Bin Raja Zaid (far right); and officiated by the Chief Minister of Perak, Dato 'Seri Saarani Mohamad (centre); State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee Chairman, Dato' Nolee Ashilin Dato' Mohammed Radzi (far left) and State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee Chairman, Dato' Mohd Zolkafly Harun (second from right).

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 03:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD
02/19TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : TNB AND MBI IN MOU TO HELP REALISE IPOH AS A LOW CARBON SMART CIT..
PU
02/10Tenaga Nasional Berhad Announces Cessation of Encik Azmin Bin Ishak as Non Independent ..
CI
01/31TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Ringkasan Perincian Tarif Elektrik Bagi Semua Pengguna Berkuatkua..
PU
01/27Tenaga Nasional Berhad Announces Appointment of Dato' Merina Binti Abu Tahir as Indepen..
CI
01/27Tenaga Nasional Berhad Announces Appointment of Dato' Merina Binti Abu Tahir as Indepen..
CI
01/27Tenaga Nasional Berhad Announces Appointment of Dato' Merina Binti Abu Tahir as Indepen..
CI
01/25TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Pre-Qualification Slope Protection Contractor
PU
01/12TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Largest solar system installation for a public institution of lea..
PU
01/10TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : 8 PM - Status Pemulihan Bekalan Elektrik di Johor
PU
01/08TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Change account name for premise owners
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 48 603 M 11 610 M 11 610 M
Net income 2021 4 846 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
Net Debt 2021 42 604 M 10 177 M 10 177 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 5,36%
Capitalization 52 451 M 12 530 M 12 530 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 35 576
Free-Float -
Chart TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9,16 MYR
Average target price 11,04 MYR
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Baharin bin Din President, CEO & Executive Director
Nazmi bin Othman Chief Financial Officer
Hasan Bin Arifin Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Fazil bin Ibrahim Chief Information Officer
Roslina binti Zainal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-1.93%12 530
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.-7.92%7 998
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-25.71%5 416
ENEVA S.A.-2.90%3 370
UNIPRO PJSC-9.88%1 924
SHIKOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-0.25%1 444