Tenaga Nasional Berhad : TNB AND MBI IN MOU TO HELP REALISE IPOH AS A LOW CARBON SMART CITY AND “BESTARI SEJAHTERA” BY 2030

TNB AND MBI IN MOU TO HELP REALISE IPOH AS A LOW CARBON SMART CITY AND
"BESTARI SEJAHTERA" BY 2030
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is committed in helping Ipoh to achieve its aspiration of becoming a smart, liveable, resilient and sustainable city by 2030, in line with the utility company's Sustainability Roadmap to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2050.
TNB recently established a strategic partnership with the Ipoh City Council (MBI) to supply energy efficiency products and services as well as renewable energy (RE) solutions to promote sustainable and green living.
This partnership, comprises the installation of photovoltaic solar systems, smart LED street lighting, energy performance and monitoring system, electric vehicle charging ecosystem and smart meters, is among the initiatives in establishing Ipoh as a Smart City.
In view of this collaboration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TNB and MBI as well as a Supply Agreement for Renewable Energy (SARE) with TNB's wholly owned subsidiary, GSPARX Sdn. Bhd. were signed in conjunction with the launch of MBI Strategic Planning Plan, Ipoh Low Carbon City and Walkable City by 2030 on 9 February 2022.
Perak Chief Minister, Dato' Seri Saarani Mohamad who officiated the ceremony and witnessed the signing of the MoU and SARE said, "In line with the aspirations of the Malaysian Government, MBI intends to make Ipoh a Low Carbon City, to implement those initiatives at all 154 local authorities (PBT) nationwide.
"The main goal of this initiative is to reduce the intensity of carbon emissions nationwide in line with the government's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030," he said.
The MoU and SARE were signed by TNB's Chief Customer Officer (SME & Residential), Raja Dato 'Abd Jalil Raja Zaid and Ipoh Mayor, Dato' Rumaizi Baharin @ Md. David.
In relation to the strategic partnership, President/Chief Executive Officer of TNB, Datuk Ir. Baharin Din said, "TNB values the strong collaboration we have built over time with MBI and we believe that the latest initiatives are critical to help Ipoh become a model Smart City in Malaysia by 2030."
"Through careful planning and shared expertise across TNB, we are confident of fulfilling our promise to create a conducive environment that supports both the economic and social welfare of Ipoh residents in achieving the Ipoh Smart City Action Plan 2020-2030," he explained.
The collaboration between TNB and MBI began in January last year through the Smart City Blueprint programme, whereby MBI, TNB and GSPARX had signed a SARE for the installation of solar photovoltaic panels at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) building. The installation was completed in July 2021, which saw electricity bill savings of up to RM2.5 million to MBI over a period of 21 years.
The latest MoU further expands TNB's involvement in bringing a more prosperous way of life to the people of Ipoh City in an enhanced conducive environment, in line with TNB's aspiration, Better World, Brighter Lives, to be a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in Malaysia and internationally.
