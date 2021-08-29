Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Tenaga Nasional Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD

(TENAGA)
Tenaga Nasional Berhad : TNB FLIES THE JALUR GEMILANG AT ITS PREMISES

08/29/2021 | 12:02am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/08/115 (HQ)

TNB FLIES THE JALUR GEMILANG AT ITS PREMISES

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) continues with its tradition of flying the Jalur Gemilang at all of its premises and power stations across the country, in conjunction with the National Day celebration at the end of the month.

Two giant flags measuring 20 x 80 feet were put up at its headquarters in Bangsar, since July 31st.

More than 200 Jalur Gemilang of various sizes were also put up at the TNB Headquarters Complex courtyard including around outer fences, around the An Nur Balai Islam Complex, and along Jalan Kelab Kilat, as a way to express TNB's pride and gratitude for its journey of prospering together with the rakyat and nation.

The celebration of independence day on August 31st is not only significant to TNB for its role in nation-building, but also a commemoration of its anniversary (72 years on September 1st, 2021), a day after the celebration of the National Day.

The National Day theme, Malaysia Prihatin, is in line with the core values of TNB's extended family of 35,000 employees, with the commitment and aspiration to continue brightening lives towards a better world.

In conjunction with the celebration of this year's Malaysia 64th National Day, TNB is offering the Sinaran Merdeka special incentive to commercial customers. The incentive to be given out for the electricity consumption over two-month period of August and September 2021 is TNB's way of encouraging commercial customers to light up building and their surrounding areas with decorative lighting.

TNB also brightens this year's celebration of the National Day through its film 'Raikan Malaysia Kita' to portray the positive energy of fellow Malaysians in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. The animation which tells the stories of four individuals was aired on August 24th, 2021.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 29 August 2021 at 10:00 am

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

Two giant flags measuring 20 x 80 feet were put up at Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Headquarters in Bangsar, since July 31st.

More than 200 Jalur Gemilang of various sizes were put up at the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) Headquarters Complex courtyard in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur including around outer fences, around the An Nur Balai Islam Complex, and along Jalan Kelab Kilat, in conjunction with the celebration of the 64th National Day.

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 04:01:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
