Tenaga Nasional Berhad : TNB FORAYS INTO UK OFFSHORE WIND, VANTAGE RE FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH EDF RENEWABLES

S.A. 2021/10/128 (HQ)

TNB FORAYS INTO UK OFFSHORE WIND,

VANTAGE RE FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH EDF RENEWABLES

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Vantage RE Ltd. (Vantage RE) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire a 49% stake in an offshore wind farm company, Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Limited (BODL) from EDF Renewables (EDFR), a subsidiary of the French utility company, Électricité de France (EDF).

Vantage RE was launched on 1 July 2021 to own, operate and manage TNB's portfolio of renewable energy (RE) assets in Europe.

The acquisition marks TNB's maiden entry into the international offshore wind market as BODL currently owns offshore wind assets off the coast of Blyth, Northumberland, England. The assets include five turbines with a total installed capacity of 41.5MW ("Blyth 1") and further development rights for a floating offshore wind project of up to 58.4MW ("Blyth 2") located off the Northumberland coast.

The five 8.3MW turbines of Blyth 1 are installed with gravity-based foundations, which use a concrete load to keep the turbines securely in place without penetrating the seabed. The wind farm has been in operation since 2017 under the Renewable Obligation Certificates (ROC) subsidy regime that is expected to provide stable revenues. Blyth 2 is an innovative floating offshore wind project currently in the early stage of development.

"This landmark acquisition is one of the planned strategic acquisitions for TNB to accelerate its journey in delivering on its global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) vision," said TNB's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Datuk Ir. Baharin Din. "We have recently announced our Sustainability Pathway, a blueprint with an aspiration to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The Pathway is underpinned by our commitment to reduce 35% of TNB's emissions intensity as well as 50% of our coal generation capacity by 2035."

Acknowledging EDFR's long-standingknow-how and expertise in developing and operating major renewable energy projects, he said, "similar to EDFR, TNB shares the aspiration to continue driving sustainable development for its stakeholders by delivering reliable and affordable energy, embracing innovation and the energy transition as well as providing future generations with the means to power their lives in the most economic, environmental and socially responsible ways possible."

He added that TNB aims to grow its RE capacity to 8,300MW by 2025. "We believe this partnership will give us an edge in an increasingly competitive industry as we look to rapidly scale up our global RE portfolio and strengthen our position in the future energy landscape."

