Tenaga Nasional Berhad : TNB POWER STATION IN KENYIR IS BACK IN OPERATION

07/03/2022 | 02:03am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2022/07/03_46 (HQ)

TNB POWER STATION IN KENYIR IS BACK IN OPERATION

  • The station is back in operation 3 months ahead of schedule
  • Four power units, each with 100 MW capacity, resumed operations on the 19th and 26th June 2022
  • Strengthens TNB's green energy generation from hydropower

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)'s Sultan Mahmud Power Station (SJSM) in Kenyir, Hulu Terengganu has resumed its function to strengthen the National Grid as all of its four hydro turbine units are back in operation, generating power to the grid three months ahead of schedule.

The station has been fully operational on 26th June 2022 after unusually heavy and continuous rain resulted in a landslide, causing the station to be temporarily shut down since February 27th this year.

TNB President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ir. Baharin Din had on 19th June 2022 officiated the recommissioning of SJSM's unit 1 and 2 from the National Load Dispatch Center (NLDC) at the TNB Headquarters, in Bangsar.

"We hope these four units, with a total capacity of 400 MW will continue to operate and produce green energy for the benefit of all Malaysians," said Baharin.

At its full operational capacity, SJSM is able to contribute an average of 1,600 gigawatt-hours per year, thus avoiding 537,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions if power is generated from fossil fuel (gas), which is equivalent to the carbon emissions from 116,869 vehicles on the road per year.

The same amount of energy generated by hydro could avoid fuel costs by an estimated RM463 million per year if the energy was generated from coal which prices have been escalating due to the fuel crisis triggered by post-pandemic demand and the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The restoration of SJSM will continue to strengthen TNB's green energy generation through three hydroelectric schemes; the Hulu Terengganu hydroelectric scheme in Terengganu,

Page 1 of 2

S.A. 2022/07/03_46 (HQ)

Cameron Highlands in Pahang and Sungai Perak in Perak. TNB is also developing its fourth hydroelectric scheme with a capacity of 300MW in Nenggiri, Gua Musang, Kelantan and it is expected to start operating in 2027.

SJSM's successful restoration to supply electricity back to the National Grid system ahead of schedule is a result of exceptional joint efforts by various divisions in TNB and government agencies including the Malaysian Armed Forces, Civil Defence Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Public Works Department, Kuala Berang District and Land Office, Forestry Department, Minerals and Geoscience Department and National Disaster Management Agency.

"This restoration is important in enabling the station to lower the lake water level as preparation for storing more rainwater during the monsoon season, is expected in November," said Baharin.

Also present during the recommissioning session were the Managing Director of TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TNB Genco), Dato' Nor Azman Mufti and TNB Chief Grid Officer, Datuk Ir. Husaini Husin.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 3 July 2022

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Hanim Idris at 019-2617617 /

Grace Tan 016-6626229 / Asma' Razak 013-2505433

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

TNB President and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ir. Baharin Din (seated, center) and Managing Director of TNB Power Generation Sdn. Bhd. (TNB Genco), Dato' Nor Azman Mufti (seated, right) were briefed by TNB's Head (Grid System Operator), Shanmugam Thoppalan (far right) at the recommissioning session of SJSM's unit 1 and 2 at the National Load Dispatch Center (NLDC) in the TNB Headquarters, in Bangsar.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 03 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 06:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
