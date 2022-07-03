Tenaga Nasional Berhad : TNB POWER STATION IN KENYIR IS BACK IN OPERATION

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2022/07/03_46 (HQ)

TNB POWER STATION IN KENYIR IS BACK IN OPERATION

The station is back in operation 3 months ahead of schedule

Four power units, each with 100 MW capacity, resumed operations on the 19th and 26th June 2022

Strengthens TNB's green energy generation from hydropower

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)'s Sultan Mahmud Power Station (SJSM) in Kenyir, Hulu Terengganu has resumed its function to strengthen the National Grid as all of its four hydro turbine units are back in operation, generating power to the grid three months ahead of schedule.

The station has been fully operational on 26th June 2022 after unusually heavy and continuous rain resulted in a landslide, causing the station to be temporarily shut down since February 27th this year.

TNB President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ir. Baharin Din had on 19th June 2022 officiated the recommissioning of SJSM's unit 1 and 2 from the National Load Dispatch Center (NLDC) at the TNB Headquarters, in Bangsar.

"We hope these four units, with a total capacity of 400 MW will continue to operate and produce green energy for the benefit of all Malaysians," said Baharin.

At its full operational capacity, SJSM is able to contribute an average of 1,600 gigawatt-hours per year, thus avoiding 537,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions if power is generated from fossil fuel (gas), which is equivalent to the carbon emissions from 116,869 vehicles on the road per year.

The same amount of energy generated by hydro could avoid fuel costs by an estimated RM463 million per year if the energy was generated from coal which prices have been escalating due to the fuel crisis triggered by post-pandemic demand and the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The restoration of SJSM will continue to strengthen TNB's green energy generation through three hydroelectric schemes; the Hulu Terengganu hydroelectric scheme in Terengganu,

