Tenaga Nasional Berhad : TNB SUBSIDIARIES IN SMART COLLABORATION TO REDUCE CARBON FOOTPRINT

TNB SUBSIDIARIES IN SMART COLLABORATION TO REDUCE CARBON FOOTPRINT
GSPARX collaborates with MTM and UNITEN to install over 2MWp of solar capacity in 2022
MTM and UNITEN to gain from RM6 million and RM3.5 million savings in electricity bills respectively throughout the contract period
Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) via its wholly-owned subsidiary, GSPARX Sdn Bhd (GSPARX) will collectively install over 2 MWp (Megawatt peak) of solar capacity in 2022 through smart collaborations with TNB's two other subsidiaries, namely Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) and Malaysia Transformer Manufacturing (MTM). The strategic partnerships in the installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems are to further contribute towards achieving TNB's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments, as outlined in the group's Sustainability Pathway 2050 strategic initiative.
GSPARX specialises in the provision of rooftop solar solutions; MTM is a one-stop solution provider for transformers while UNITEN is a private university offering courses in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Economics and Energy Economics.
GSPARX had completed installing solar panels on the rooftop of MTM's premises in Kapar and Ulu Klang, Selangor in May 2022. The solar PV installations, under a 21-year Supply Agreement for Renewable Energy (SARE) agreement, are capable of delivering 945 kWp and 532 kWp of solar capacity at the Kapar and Ulu Klang locations respectively.
The two locations generate approximately 1.9 million kWh of solar capacity per year, giving an estimated savings of more than RM6 million. Both installations have the potential to reduce CO2 emissions equivalent to the electricity consumed by 253 homes in one year or carbon sequestered by 1,538 acres of forest per year.
As for its collaboration with UNITEN, GSPARX is planning to install a solar PV system at the university's College of Engineering and Administration Building in Putrajaya by October 2022. The project, to be installed under a 20-year SARE agreement, would deliver 548.7 kWp of solar capacity with an annual generation of 700,964 kWh. UNITEN will benefit from an estimated savings of RM3.5 million over 20 years.
Inked on 7 April 2022, this initiative has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions within the quantum of 497 metric tonnes per year, equivalent to planting 8,214 tree seedlings for 10 years or removing carbon from travelling vehicles of 108 passenger vehicles per year.
TNB's Chairman, Dato' Sri Hasan Arifin said the smart collaborations between GSPARX, MTM and UNITEN are in line with TNB's Sustainability Pathway in which TNB aspires to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, in support of the government's agenda to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050.
"TNB continues to ramp up the promotion of Renewable Energy (RE) solutions, including through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GSPARX, to expand the solar industry while encouraging smart green living to the community with solar as an alternative energy source," he added.
To date, GSPARX has secured 215 projects with commercial, industrial & government organisations, generating a total of 126 MWp of solar capacity. Among these are Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (MYDIN), AEON, Ambank, Sime Darby Properties, the Public Works Department (JKR), Majlis Bandaraya Johor Bahru, Majlis Bandaraya Seremban, Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) and TATI University College (TATIUC).
About GSPARX
GSPARX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNB, was established in January 2018. It actively pursues strategic partnerships with various companies, organisations and government agencies to offer its expertise in rooftop solar panel installations, a renewable energy market of great potential in Malaysia.
Through GSPARX's Zero Capex Solution, customers from government agencies, commercial and industrial sectors can now generate clean energy from rooftop solar solutions to better manage their electricity bill. For more information, please visit http://www.tnb.com.my/solaror https://www.gsparx.com
TNB's Chief Retail Officer Datuk Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan (in the centre) with Managing Director of GSPARX, Elmie Fairul Mashuri (right) and UNITEN's former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dato' Ir. Dr. Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha (left), holding the signed documents of Supply Agreement with Renewable Energy (SARE).
TNB's Chairman Dato' Sri Hasan Arifin (centre) signing a plaque to mark the official launching of Malaysia Transformer Manufacturing (MTM) Solar Energy Initiative, in the presence of TNB Retail, GSPARX and MTM management officials.
