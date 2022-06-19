Tenaga Nasional Berhad : TNB SUBSIDIARIES IN SMART COLLABORATION TO REDUCE CARBON FOOTPRINT

PRESS RELEASE

TNB SUBSIDIARIES IN SMART COLLABORATION TO REDUCE CARBON FOOTPRINT

GSPARX collaborates with MTM and UNITEN to install over 2MWp of solar capacity in 2022

MTM and UNITEN to gain from RM6 million and RM3.5 million savings in electricity bills respectively throughout the contract period

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) via its wholly-owned subsidiary, GSPARX Sdn Bhd (GSPARX) will collectively install over 2 MWp (Megawatt peak) of solar capacity in 2022 through smart collaborations with TNB's two other subsidiaries, namely Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) and Malaysia Transformer Manufacturing (MTM). The strategic partnerships in the installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems are to further contribute towards achieving TNB's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments, as outlined in the group's Sustainability Pathway 2050 strategic initiative.

GSPARX specialises in the provision of rooftop solar solutions; MTM is a one-stop solution provider for transformers while UNITEN is a private university offering courses in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Economics and Energy Economics.

GSPARX had completed installing solar panels on the rooftop of MTM's premises in Kapar and Ulu Klang, Selangor in May 2022. The solar PV installations, under a 21-year Supply Agreement for Renewable Energy (SARE) agreement, are capable of delivering 945 kWp and 532 kWp of solar capacity at the Kapar and Ulu Klang locations respectively.

The two locations generate approximately 1.9 million kWh of solar capacity per year, giving an estimated savings of more than RM6 million. Both installations have the potential to reduce CO2 emissions equivalent to the electricity consumed by 253 homes in one year or carbon sequestered by 1,538 acres of forest per year.

As for its collaboration with UNITEN, GSPARX is planning to install a solar PV system at the university's College of Engineering and Administration Building in Putrajaya by October 2022. The project, to be installed under a 20-year SARE agreement, would deliver 548.7 kWp of solar capacity with an annual generation of 700,964 kWh. UNITEN will benefit from an estimated savings of RM3.5 million over 20 years.

Inked on 7 April 2022, this initiative has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions within the quantum of 497 metric tonnes per year, equivalent to planting 8,214 tree seedlings for 10 years or removing carbon from travelling vehicles of 108 passenger vehicles per year.

