(Alliance News) - Tenaris SA announced on Sunday that the second tranche of the share buyback program announced on Nov. 1, 2023 will begin on Feb. 26 and end by May 24, 2024.

The program provides for a maximum amount of USD1.2 billion. The purchased ordinary shares, the company's note says, "will be cancelled in due course."

Tenaris' stock closed Friday up 1.9 percent at EUR16.42 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.