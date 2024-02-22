Stock TEN TENARIS S.A.
Tenaris S.A.

TEN

LU2598331598

Oil Related Services and Equipment

 11:13:17 2024-02-22 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
16.14 EUR +7.39% Intraday chart for Tenaris S.A. +7.82% +2.45%
TENARIS : A widely expected FY23 and a positive outlook
Nvidia Pushes Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Thursday
Latest news about Tenaris S.A.

Mib at its highest since 2008; Tenaris still leading the way AN
Stock markets bullish; record accounts for Tenaris AN
Tenaris closes 2023 with revenues up; proposed dividend AN
Tenaris Q4 Earnings Rise, Net Sales Drop MT
Earnings Flash (TS) TENARIS SA Posts Q4 EPS $0.96 MT
Earnings Flash (TS) TENARIS SA Reports Q4 Revenue $3.4B MT
Steelmaker Ternium posts tenfold profit leap on boost from Usiminas volumes RE
Mib toward third bullish; Unipol leading the way AN
Mib chasing 32,000 points; Tenaris still up AN
Stock markets bullish; strong push on Asian stocks AN
UniCredit pushes Mib up, only bullish in Europe AN
Mib up in 31,000 area; UniCredit bullish AN
Mib bullish; UniCredit soars after accounts AN
Business Square up tentatively; Stellantis on top AN
Stock exchanges in the red, up only FTSE 100 before BoE AN
Futures expect stock exchanges up but without momentum AN
Mib rises to 30,600 area; bankers on the upswing AN
Indices contrasted; Saipem tops on Mib. AN
Indices flat; Brent surpasses USD84 per barrel AN
European indexes down; MPS tops the Mib AN
Mib opens in red above 30,100 mark; down Hera AN
Futures up; BoJ confirms rates AN
Mib bearish but STM and Nexi close higher AN

Company Profile

Tenaris S.A. is the world's No. 1 producer of steel pipes used in the oil and gas industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of pipes (94.6%): unwelded steel pipes (3,146 KT sold in 2021 and welded steel pipes (387 KT sold) primarily for drilling activities. The group also offers accessory products (tubing products, surface coatings, etc.) as well as installation, assembly, logistical support, etc.; - other (5.4%): primarily manufacturing of ducts for the transportation of oil and gas fluids. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (8.5%), North America (58.7%), South America (21.7%), Middle East and Africa (8.8%) and Asia/Pacific (2.3%).
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Tenaris S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
16.25 USD
Average target price
20.27 USD
Spread / Average Target
+24.75%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Sector Oil Related Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
TENARIS S.A. Stock Tenaris S.A.
+2.67% 18 891 M $
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co., Ltd.
+7.79% 4 121 M $
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION Stock Sinopec Oilfield Equipment Corporation
-0.65% 796 M $
DRIL-QUIP, INC. Stock Dril-Quip, Inc.
-10.83% 725 M $
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG Stock Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
-6.11% 705 M $
SUZHOU DOUSON DRILLING & PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD. Stock Suzhou Douson Drilling & Production Equipment Co.,Ltd.
-15.83% 633 M $
JIANGSU RUTONG PETRO-MACHINERY CO., LTD Stock Jiangsu Rutong Petro-Machinery Co., Ltd
-27.14% 305 M $
SHANDONG MOLONG PETROLEUM MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED Stock Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited
-15.74% 296 M $
NEW JCM GROUP CO.,LTD Stock New JCM Group Co.,Ltd
-18.44% 264 M $
DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS LTD. Stock Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd.
-11.94% 250 M $
