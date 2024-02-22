Tenaris S.A. is the world's No. 1 producer of steel pipes used in the oil and gas industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of pipes (94.6%): unwelded steel pipes (3,146 KT sold in 2021 and welded steel pipes (387 KT sold) primarily for drilling activities. The group also offers accessory products (tubing products, surface coatings, etc.) as well as installation, assembly, logistical support, etc.; - other (5.4%): primarily manufacturing of ducts for the transportation of oil and gas fluids. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (8.5%), North America (58.7%), South America (21.7%), Middle East and Africa (8.8%) and Asia/Pacific (2.3%).

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment