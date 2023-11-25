Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris

1-888-300-5432 www.tenaris.com

Weekly Report (November 20, 2023 - November 24, 2023) on the First Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Luxembourg, November 24, 2023. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its First Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on November 5, 2023, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from November 20 to (and including) November 24, 2023:

Trading Shares Weighted Reference Date Average Price Purchases in EUR Purchases in USD Venue Purchased FX (EUR) 20-nov-23 MTA 8,904 15.5400 138,368 1.0888 150,648 20-nov-23 CEUX 6,606 15.5400 102,657 1.0888 111,768 20-nov-23 TQEX 4,713 15.5400 73,240 1.0888 79,740 20-nov-23 AQXE 120 15.5400 1,865 1.0888 2,030 21-nov-23 MTA 606,482 15.6160 9,470,823 1.0940 10,360,607 21-nov-23 CEUX 285,810 15.6140 4,462,637 1.0940 4,881,902 21-nov-23 TQEX 29,255 15.6151 456,820 1.0940 499,738 21-nov-23 AQXE 28,377 15.6160 443,135 1.0940 484,768 22-nov-23 MTA 606,482 15.3539 9,311,864 1.0935 10,182,058 22-nov-23 CEUX 285,810 15.3417 4,384,811 1.0935 4,794,572 22-nov-23 TQEX 29,255 15.3428 448,854 1.0935 490,799 22-nov-23 AQXE 28,377 15.3441 435,420 1.0935 476,109 23-nov-23 MTA 3,222 15.3800 49,554 1.0867 53,848 23-nov-23 CEUX 6,130 15.3800 94,279 1.0867 102,449 23-nov-23 TQEX 5,590 15.3800 85,974 1.0867 93,424 23-nov-23 AQXE 7,276 15.3800 111,905 1.0867 121,601 24-nov-23 MTA 13,298 15.3954 204,727 1.0910 223,358 24-nov-23 CEUX 10,399 15.3958 160,100 1.0910 174,670 24-nov-23 TQEX 3,792 15.4000 58,397 1.0910 63,711 24-nov-23 AQXE 3,704 15.4000 57,042 1.0910 62,232 1,973,602 15.4806 30,552,473 33,410,032

From November 6, 2023 to (and including) November 24, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 6,867,962 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €108,790,909, equivalent to USD117,692,954.

As of November 24, 2023, the Company held in treasury 6,867,962 ordinary shares equal to 0.58% of the total issued share capital.