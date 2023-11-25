Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris

Weekly Report (November 20, 2023 - November 24, 2023) on the First Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Luxembourg, November 24, 2023. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its First Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on November 5, 2023, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from November 20 to (and including) November 24, 2023:

Trading

Shares

Weighted

Reference

Date

Average Price

Purchases in EUR

Purchases in USD

Venue

Purchased

FX

(EUR)

20-nov-23

MTA

8,904

15.5400

138,368

1.0888

150,648

20-nov-23

CEUX

6,606

15.5400

102,657

1.0888

111,768

20-nov-23

TQEX

4,713

15.5400

73,240

1.0888

79,740

20-nov-23

AQXE

120

15.5400

1,865

1.0888

2,030

21-nov-23

MTA

606,482

15.6160

9,470,823

1.0940

10,360,607

21-nov-23

CEUX

285,810

15.6140

4,462,637

1.0940

4,881,902

21-nov-23

TQEX

29,255

15.6151

456,820

1.0940

499,738

21-nov-23

AQXE

28,377

15.6160

443,135

1.0940

484,768

22-nov-23

MTA

606,482

15.3539

9,311,864

1.0935

10,182,058

22-nov-23

CEUX

285,810

15.3417

4,384,811

1.0935

4,794,572

22-nov-23

TQEX

29,255

15.3428

448,854

1.0935

490,799

22-nov-23

AQXE

28,377

15.3441

435,420

1.0935

476,109

23-nov-23

MTA

3,222

15.3800

49,554

1.0867

53,848

23-nov-23

CEUX

6,130

15.3800

94,279

1.0867

102,449

23-nov-23

TQEX

5,590

15.3800

85,974

1.0867

93,424

23-nov-23

AQXE

7,276

15.3800

111,905

1.0867

121,601

24-nov-23

MTA

13,298

15.3954

204,727

1.0910

223,358

24-nov-23

CEUX

10,399

15.3958

160,100

1.0910

174,670

24-nov-23

TQEX

3,792

15.4000

58,397

1.0910

63,711

24-nov-23

AQXE

3,704

15.4000

57,042

1.0910

62,232

1,973,602

15.4806

30,552,473

33,410,032

From November 6, 2023 to (and including) November 24, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 6,867,962 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €108,790,909, equivalent to USD117,692,954.

As of November 24, 2023, the Company held in treasury 6,867,962 ordinary shares equal to 0.58% of the total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

