Weekly Report (November 20, 2023 - November 24, 2023) on the First Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program
Luxembourg, November 24, 2023. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its First Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on November 5, 2023, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from November 20 to (and including) November 24, 2023:
Trading
Shares
Weighted
Reference
Date
Average Price
Purchases in EUR
Purchases in USD
Venue
Purchased
FX
(EUR)
20-nov-23
MTA
8,904
15.5400
138,368
1.0888
150,648
20-nov-23
CEUX
6,606
15.5400
102,657
1.0888
111,768
20-nov-23
TQEX
4,713
15.5400
73,240
1.0888
79,740
20-nov-23
AQXE
120
15.5400
1,865
1.0888
2,030
21-nov-23
MTA
606,482
15.6160
9,470,823
1.0940
10,360,607
21-nov-23
CEUX
285,810
15.6140
4,462,637
1.0940
4,881,902
21-nov-23
TQEX
29,255
15.6151
456,820
1.0940
499,738
21-nov-23
AQXE
28,377
15.6160
443,135
1.0940
484,768
22-nov-23
MTA
606,482
15.3539
9,311,864
1.0935
10,182,058
22-nov-23
CEUX
285,810
15.3417
4,384,811
1.0935
4,794,572
22-nov-23
TQEX
29,255
15.3428
448,854
1.0935
490,799
22-nov-23
AQXE
28,377
15.3441
435,420
1.0935
476,109
23-nov-23
MTA
3,222
15.3800
49,554
1.0867
53,848
23-nov-23
CEUX
6,130
15.3800
94,279
1.0867
102,449
23-nov-23
TQEX
5,590
15.3800
85,974
1.0867
93,424
23-nov-23
AQXE
7,276
15.3800
111,905
1.0867
121,601
24-nov-23
MTA
13,298
15.3954
204,727
1.0910
223,358
24-nov-23
CEUX
10,399
15.3958
160,100
1.0910
174,670
24-nov-23
TQEX
3,792
15.4000
58,397
1.0910
63,711
24-nov-23
AQXE
3,704
15.4000
57,042
1.0910
62,232
1,973,602
15.4806
30,552,473
33,410,032
From November 6, 2023 to (and including) November 24, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 6,867,962 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €108,790,909, equivalent to USD117,692,954.
As of November 24, 2023, the Company held in treasury 6,867,962 ordinary shares equal to 0.58% of the total issued share capital.
Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.
Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.
Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.
Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.
