    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
2022-11-03
16.16 EUR   +1.41%
03:01aTenaris Q3 core earnings rise 149% on strong sales, better pricing
RE
10/31Tenaris presents advanced solutions for CCUS and hydrogen applications at Bremen expos
AQ
10/28Tenaris brings innovative solutions to Tiwi and Malinao geothermal steam field facilities in the Philippines
AQ
Tenaris Q3 core earnings rise 149% on strong sales, better pricing

11/04/2022
The building of Tenaris company is seen at the UFRJ Technology Park in Rio de Janeiro

(Reuters) - Steel pipe maker Tenaris reported late on Thursday a 149% increase in core profit in the third quarter, boosted by a 70% jump in sales and better pricing, which also helped offset higher energy and raw material costs.

The group said its July-to-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $946 million. Its EBITDA margin rose to 31.8% from 21.6% in the same period a year earlier.

The company, which approved an interim dividend of $0.17 per share, said it expected further growth in sales in the fourth quarter on the back of higher shipments to pipeline projects and additional pricing gains, while its EBITDA margin should keep benefiting from higher operating leverage.

(Reporting by Federica Urso; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 213 M - -
Net income 2022 2 281 M - -
Net cash 2022 895 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,25x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 18 614 M 18 614 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 39,6%
Managers and Directors
Paolo Rocca Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Lammertyn Chief Digital & Information Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
