Tenaris S A : 2021 Compensation Report

2021 Compensation Report Contents 1. Introduction . ................................................................................................................................... 1

2. Directors' Compensation . ............................................................................................................... 1 2.1 Board's composition . .............................................................................................................. 1 2.2 Audit Committee's Composition ............................................................................................. 4 2.3 Compensation for the year ended 31st December 2021 ......................................................... 4 2.4 Historical Evolution . ................................................................................................................ 5 2.5 Assessment . ............................................................................................................................ 5

3. CEO's Compensation . ...................................................................................................................... 5 3.1 CEO's appointment . ................................................................................................................ 5 3.2 Compensation for the year ended 31st December 2021 ......................................................... 5 3.3 Historical Evolution . ................................................................................................................ 6 3.4 Assessment . ............................................................................................................................ 6

1. Introduction. This Compensation Report (the "Report") is prepared in compliance with article 7ter of the Luxembourg Law of 24th May 2011, as amended by the Luxemburg Law of 1st August 2019 (the "Shareholders' Rights Law") on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed companies, which transposes EU Directive 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17th May 2017 (amending Directive 2007/36/EC) regarding the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement in listed companies within the Member States of the European Union. This Report sets forth the compensation paid or payable by Tenaris S.A. ("Tenaris" or the "Company"), or any of its subsidiaries, to the members of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") and to Tenaris's managing director or chief executive officer (the "CEO") for the performance of their duties during the year ended 31st December 2021. This Report relates to, and must be read in conjunction with, the Compensation Policy, approved by the Board on 29th April 2020 and the Company's shareholders meeting on 2nd June 2020, which sets forth the principles and guidelines for purposes of determining the compensation payable to the Board and the CEO and is available on the Company's website at https://ir.tenaris.com/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting. This Report has been approved by the Board on 30th March 2022 and, in accordance with the Shareholders' Rights Law, will be submitted to the non-binding vote of the shareholders at the next general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on 3rd May 2022. 2. Directors' Compensation. 2.1 Board's composition. The general meeting of shareholders held on 3rd May 2021 resolved to reduce the number of members of the Board to eleven, accepted Mr. Vázquez y Vázquez's resignation, and re-appointed all other existing Board members, each to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders. The following table sets forth the name of the directors, their principal occupation, their years of service as board members and their age. Name Principal Occupation Years as Director Age at 31st December 2021 Mr. Simon Ayat Director of the Company 2 67 Mr. Roberto Bonatti (1) Director of San Faustin S.A. 19 72 Mr. Carlos Condorelli Director of the Company and Ternium S.A. 15 70 Mr. Germán Curá Director and Vice Chairman of the Company's board of directors 4 59 Mr. Roberto Monti Director of YPF S.A. 17 82 Mr. Gianfelice Mario Rocca (1) Chairman of the board of directors of San Faustin S.A. 19 73 Name Principal Occupation Years as Director Age at 31st December 2021 Mr. Paolo Rocca (1) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company 20 69 Mr. Jaime José Serra Puche Chairman of SAI Derecho & Economía 19 70 Mr. Yves Speeckaert Director of the Company 5 61 Ms. Mónica Tiuba Director of the Company and Chairperson of the Audit Committee 4 43 Mr. Guillermo Vogel Director and Vice Chairman of the Company's board of directors 19 71

(1) Paolo Rocca and Gianfelice Rocca are brothers, and Roberto Bonatti is Paolo and Gianfelice Rocca's first cousin.

Simon Ayat. Mr. Ayat is a member of the Company's board of directors. He served as Schlumberger's executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2007 until early 2020 and as senior strategic advisor to the chief executive officer of Schlumberger until January 2022. Mr. Ayat has held several financial and operational positions in Schlumberger, where he commenced his career in 1982. He was based in Paris, Houston and Dallas, as well as in the Middle East and Far East regions, serving as group treasurer, controller, geomarket manager for Indonesia and drilling regional vice president for Asia Pacific. Mr. Ayat is also a member of the board of directors of Liberty Oilfield Services, a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and wireline services to E&P companies in North America, and Eurasia Drilling Company, the largest provider of drilling services in Russia. He is a French and Lebanese citizen.

Roberto Bonatti. Mr. Bonatti is a member of the Company's board of directors. He is a grandson of Agostino Rocca, founder of the Techint Group, a group of companies controlled by San Faustin S.A. ("San Faustin"). Throughout his career in the Techint Group he has been involved specifically in the engineering and construction and corporate sectors. He was first employed by the Techint Group in 1976, as deputy resident engineer in Venezuela. In 1984, he became a director of San Faustin, and from 2001 until 2020 he has served as its president. He is also a member of the board of directors of Ternium S.A. ("Ternium"). Mr. Bonatti is an Italian citizen.

Carlos Condorelli. Mr. Condorelli is a member of the Company's board of directors. He served as the Company's chief financial officer from October 2002 until September 2007. He is also a board member of Ternium. He has held several positions within Tenaris, including also the chief financial officer position in some of the principal Tenaris Group companies and member of the Company's audit committee between November 1, 2017 and May 2, 2018. He also served as president of the board of directors of Empresa Distribuidora La Plata S.A. ("Edelap"), an Argentine utilities company. Mr. Condorelli is an Argentine citizen.

Germán Curá. Mr. Curá is a member of the Company's board of directors and also holds the position of Vice Chairman of the Board. He served as president of our operations in North America until May 2, 2018, a position held since 2006. He was first employed by Siderca in 1988. Previously, he served as Siderca's exports director, Tamsa's exports director and commercial director, sales and marketingmanager of our Middle East subsidiary, president of Algoma Tubes, president and chief executive officer of Maverick Tubulars and president and chief executive officer of Hydril, director of our Oilfield Services global business unit and Tenaris commercial director. He was also a member of the board of directors of API and currently serves as a member of the board of directors of the American Iron and Steel Institute ("AISI")and of Freyr S.A. He is a marine engineer from the Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires and an MBA graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mr. Curá is an U.S. citizen.

Roberto Monti. Mr. Monti is a member of the Company's board of directors and of its audit committee. He is a member of the board of directors of YPF S.A. He has served as vice president of exploration and production of Repsol YPF and as chairman and chief executive officer of YPF. He was also the president of Dowell, a subsidiary of Schlumberger and the president of Schlumberger wire & testing division for East Hemisphere Latin America. Mr. Monti is an Argentine citizen.

Gianfelice Mario Rocca. Mr. Rocca is a member of the Company's board of directors. He is a grandson of Agostino Rocca. He is chairman of the board of directors of San Faustin, member of the board of directors of Ternium, president of the Humanitas Group and president of the board of directors of Tenova S.p.A. Moreover, in Italy, he is member of the board of Bocconi University, and of the advisory board of Politecnico di Milano. At international level, he is member of the Harvard Business School Advisory Board and member of the European Round Table of Industrialists ("ERT"). Mr. Rocca is an Italian citizen.

Paolo Rocca. Mr. Rocca is the chairman of the Company's board of directors and the our chief executive officer. He is a grandson of Agostino Rocca. He is also the chairman of the board of directors of Ternium and a director and president of San Faustin. He is a member of the executive committee of the World Steel Association. Mr. Rocca is an Italian citizen.

Jaime José Serra Puche. Mr. Serra Puche is a member of the Company's board of directors and of its audit committee. He is the chairman of SAI Derecho & Economia, a Mexican consulting firm, and a member of the board of directors of the Mexico Fund, Grupo Vitro, and chairman of the board of BBVA Bancomer. Mr. Serra Puche served as Mexico's Undersecretary of Revenue, Secretary of Trade and Industry, and Secretary of Finance. He led the negotiation and implementation of NAFTA. Mr. Serra Puche is a Mexican citizen.

Yves Speeckaert. Mr. Speeckaert is a member of the Company's board of directors. He served as director of KPMG Consulting in London, United Kingdom and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he led various high-profile engagements in the telecom, energy and agri-business industries. He was also director of structured finance of Banca Intesa-Sanpaolo (London). Since 2010 he is a Luxembourg-based independent director of regulated investment funds (mostly private equity, RE, and UCITS funds, as well as impact funds) and he is a member of the board of directors of several industrial holdings. He is also active in carbon offsetting and climate change mitigation strategies with funds, governments and corporations particularly as related to corporate environmental and social responsibility ("ESR"). He is a member of the Luxembourg Institute of Administrators ("ILA"). He holds an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley and a B.A. in Philosophy from the University of Louvain and is a contributing and active member of the Alumni association of UC Berkeley. Mr. Speeckaert is a Belgian citizen.

Mónica Tiuba. Ms. Tiuba is a member of the Company's board of directors and chairperson of the audit committee. She is a Brazilian qualified lawyer and accountant with 20 years of professional