Tenaris S A : 2022 Compensation Report

2022 Compensation Report 1

Contents 1. Introduction 1 2. Directors' Compensation 1 2.1 Board's composition 1 2.2 Audit Committee's Composition 2 2.3 Compensation for the year ended 31st December 2022 4 2.4 Historical Evolution 5 2.5 Assessment 5 3. CEO's Compensation 5 3.1 CEO's appointment 5 3.2 Compensation for the year ended 31st December 2022 5 3.3 Historical Evolution 6 3.4 Assessment 6 2

1. Introduction. This Compensation Report (the "Report") is prepared in compliance with article 7ter of the Luxembourg Law of 24th May 2011, as amended by the Luxemburg Law of 1st August 2019 (the "Shareholders' Rights Law") on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in general meetings of listed companies, which transposes EU Directive 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17th May 2017 (amending Directive 2007/36/EC) regarding the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement in listed companies within the Member States of the European Union. This Report sets forth the compensation paid or payable by Tenaris S.A. ("Tenaris" or the "Company"), or any of its subsidiaries, to the members of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") and to Tenaris's managing director or chief executive officer (the "CEO") for the performance of their duties during the year ended 31st December 2022. This Report relates to, and must be read in conjunction with, the Compensation Policy, approved by the Board on 29th April 2020 and the Company's shareholders meeting on 2nd June 2020, which sets forth the principles and guidelines for purposes of determining the compensation payable to the Board and the CEO and is available on the Company's website at https://ir.tenaris.com/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting. This Report has been approved by the Board on 31st March 2023 and, in accordance with the Shareholders' Rights Law, will be submitted to the non-binding vote of the shareholders at the next general meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on 3rd May 2023. 2. Directors' Compensation. 2.1 Board's composition. The general meeting of shareholders held on 3rd May 2022 resolved to maintain the number of directors of the Company in eleven and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Simon Ayat, Mr. Roberto Bonatti, Mr. Carlos Condorelli, Mr. Germán Curá, Mr. Roberto Monti, Mr. Gianfelice Mario Rocca, Mr. Paolo Rocca, Mr. Jaime Serra Puche, Ms. Monica Tiuba and Mr. Guillermo Vogel and the appointment of Ms. Maria Novales-Flamarique as new member of the Board. All Board members will hold office until the meeting that will be convened to decide on the 2022 annual accounts. The following table sets forth the name of the directors, their principal occupation, their years of service as board members and their age. Age at 31st Years as December Name Principal Occupation Director 2022 Mr. Simon Ayat Director of the Company 3 68 Mr. Roberto Bonatti (1) Director of San Faustin S.A. 20 73 Mr. Carlos Condorelli Director of the Company and Ternium S.A. 16 71 Director and Vice Chairman of the Company's Mr. Germán Curá board of directors 5 60 Mr. Roberto Monti Director of YPF S.A. 18 83

Age at 31st Years as December Name Principal Occupation Director 2022 Maria Novales-Flamarique Strategy advisor 1 46 Chairman of the board of directors of San Mr. Gianfelice Mario Rocca (1) Faustin S.A. 20 74 Mr. Paolo Rocca (1) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company 21 70 Mr. Jaime José Serra Puche Chairman of SAI Derecho & Economía 20 71 Director of the Company and Chairperson of Ms. Monica Tiuba the Audit Committee 5 44 Director and Vice Chairman of the Company's Mr. Guillermo Vogel board of directors 20 72 __________ Paolo Rocca and Gianfelice Rocca are brothers, and Roberto Bonatti is Paolo and Gianfelice Rocca's first cousin. Simon Ayat. Mr. Ayat is a member of the Board and of its audit committee. He served as Schlumberger's executive vice president and chief financial officer from 2007 until early 2020 and as senior strategic advisor to the chief executive officer of Schlumberger until January 2022. Mr. Ayat has held several financial and operational positions in Schlumberger, where he commenced his career in 1982. He was based in Paris, Houston and Dallas, as well as in the Middle East and Far East regions, serving as group treasurer, controller, geomarket manager for Indonesia and drilling regional vice president for Asia Pacific. Mr. Ayat is also a member of the board of directors of Liberty Oilfield Services, a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and wireline services to E&P companies in North America. He is a French and Lebanese citizen. Roberto Bonatti. Mr. Bonatti is a member of the Board. He is a grandson of Agostino Rocca, founder of the Techint Group, a group of companies controlled by San Faustin. Throughout his career in the Techint Group he has been involved specifically in the engineering and construction and corporate sectors. He was first employed by the Techint Group in 1976, as deputy resident engineer in Venezuela. In 1984, he became a director of San Faustin, and from 2001 until 2020 he has served as its president. He is also a member of the board of directors of Ternium. Mr. Bonatti is an Italian citizen. Carlos Condorelli. Mr. Condorelli is a member of the Board. He served as the Company's chief financial officer from October 2002 until September 2007. He is also a board member of Ternium. He has held several positions within Tenaris, including also the chief financial officer position in some of the principal Tenaris Group companies and member of the Company´s audit committee between November 1, 2017, and May 2, 2018. He also served as president of the board of directors of Empresa Distribuidora La Plata S.A., an Argentine utilities company. Mr. Condorelli is an Argentine citizen. Germán Curá. Mr. Curá is a member of the Board and also holds the position of Vice Chairman of the Board. He served as president of our operations in North America until May 2, 2018, a position held since 2006. He was first employed by Siderca in 1988. Previously, he served as Siderca's exports director, Tamsa's exports director and commercial director, sales and marketing manager of our 2