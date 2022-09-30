Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tenaris S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  16:36 30/09/2022 BST
13.27 EUR   +0.19%
09/30Tenaris S A : Investor Day Presentation
PU
09/30Transcript : Tenaris S.A. - Special Call
CI
09/28Tenaris inaugurates transformative investments in Canada
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tenaris S A : Investor Day Presentation

09/30/2022 | 11:54pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Day Presentation

New York Stock Exchange

September 30, 2022

1

Disclaimer

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These statements include information regarding management strategy, investment plans, development and growth of the steel pipe and oil and gas industries, trends and other prospective data, including trends regarding the development of raw material costs and the levels of investment in oil and gas drilling worldwide and general economic conditions in the countries where Tenaris operates and sells its products and services. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Except where otherwise stated, the data presented herein is based on Tenaris analysis and estimates.

20 years on the NYSE

Over the past 20 years we have:

  • Become a leading supplier to the world energy industry
  • Established clear differentiation against competitors
  • Built an engaged, diverse team
  • Now reaching record sales and financial results

Bay City control room

Rig Direct® service

Tamsa R&D full-scale testing lab

TenarisUniversity Induction Camp

3

Energy at the center of the global agenda

  • Global demand for energy as a driver of economic progress and development continues to rise and investment in energy will inevitably increase.

WORLD PRIMARY ENERGY CONSUMPTION BY SOURCE

(quadrillion British thermal units)

1. Includes biofuels

2. Electricity generation from renewable sources is converted to Btu at a rate of 8,124 Btu/kWh Source: EIA

  • The energy transition with its promise of clean, affordable energy is a clear objective but the pace of change will be gradual.
  • Geopolitics, high energy costs and potential supply disruption are driving an enhanced focus on energy security and independence.

GLOBAL E&P CAPEX

US$]

1,000

900

[Bill

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Rystad

4

Tenaris today

  • Manufacturing operations in 15 countries complemented with service centers in 25 countries.
  • Digitalizing industrial and supply chain operations and customer integration processes.
  • The carbon intensity of our operations is among the lowest in our sector and we are making substantial investments to reduce this intensity further.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 22:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TENARIS S.A.
09/30Tenaris S A : Investor Day Presentation
PU
09/30Transcript : Tenaris S.A. - Special Call
CI
09/28Tenaris inaugurates transformative investments in Canada
AQ
09/22Pioneer reduces one thousand tons of plastic through Tenaris's Rig Direct Services
AQ
09/14Tenaris participates in a pioneering renewable energy storage project in Netherlands
AQ
09/07Tenaris to host 2022 Investor Presentation at NYSE
AQ
09/06Tenaris S A : to host 2022 Investor Presentation at NYSE
PU
08/31From the shop floor to the rig, Tenaris field services specialist leverages education t..
AQ
08/23Broad Patent Prosecution Bars Risk Effectively Decoupling Complementary Patent Litigati..
AQ
08/18Tenaris registers record fractures in Vaca Muerta in first year of operations
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENARIS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 064 M - 9 929 M
Net income 2022 2 257 M - 2 025 M
Net cash 2022 1 006 M - 903 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,08x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 15 356 M 15 356 M 13 781 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart TENARIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Tenaris S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENARIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,01 $
Average target price 16,24 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Rocca Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Lammertyn Chief Digital & Information Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENARIS S.A.43.76%15 267
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-18.43%4 849
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION-4.55%3 915
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION-13.35%800
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG45.07%690
DRIL-QUIP, INC.1.88%689