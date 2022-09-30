Tenaris S A : Investor Day Presentation

Investor Day Presentation
New York Stock Exchange
September 30, 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These statements include information regarding management strategy, investment plans, development and growth of the steel pipe and oil and gas industries, trends and other prospective data, including trends regarding the development of raw material costs and the levels of investment in oil and gas drilling worldwide and general economic conditions in the countries where Tenaris operates and sells its products and services. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Except where otherwise stated, the data presented herein is based on Tenaris analysis and estimates.
20 years on the NYSE
Over the past 20 years we have:
Become a leading supplier to the world energy industry
Established clear differentiation against competitors
Built an engaged, diverse team
Now reaching record sales and financial results
Bay City control room
Rig Direct® service
Tamsa R&D full-scale testing lab
TenarisUniversity Induction Camp
Energy at the center of the global agenda
-
Global demand for energy as a driver of economic progress and development continues to rise and investment in energy will inevitably increase.
WORLD PRIMARY ENERGY CONSUMPTION BY SOURCE
(quadrillion British thermal units)
Tenaris today
-
Manufacturing operations in 15 countries complemented with service centers in 25 countries.
-
Digitalizing industrial and supply chain operations and customer integration processes.
-
The carbon intensity of our operations is among the lowest in our sector and we are making substantial investments to reduce this intensity further.
