  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tenaris S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
  Report
Tenaris S A : Italian steel pipe maker Tenaris says Argentina court acquits CEO in corruption case

08/17/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Italian steel pipe maker Tenaris SA said on Tuesday that an Argentine court had acquitted the company's chief executive officer and chairman Paolo Rocca of all charges brought against him in a corruption case.

Rocca had been charged https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL2N1Y21YM by an Argentine federal judge in the sprawling "notebooks" corruption case, centered on bribes allegedly paid by businesses to secure contracts from the administration of former President Cristina Fernandez.

"Tenaris S.A. has been informed that the first-instance judge in charge of the Notebooks Case acquitted Tenaris's Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca of all charges brought against him in the case", the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The first-instance judge's decision concerning Mr. Rocca was not appealed by either the prosecutor or the government unit prosecuting economic crimes (UIF)", the statement added. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.56% 113.6425 Delayed Quote.11.50%
TENARIS S.A. 0.09% 8.59 Delayed Quote.29.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 974 M - -
Net income 2021 619 M - -
Net cash 2021 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 10 141 M 11 880 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 19 028
Free-Float 39,5%
Technical analysis trends TENARIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,59 $
Average target price 11,35 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Lammertyn Chief Digital & Information Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENARIS S.A.29.56%11 938
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.9.20%6 008
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION46.60%4 526
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA25.00%1 523
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-15.70%885
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG-0.96%571