Tenaris S A : Italian steel pipe maker Tenaris says Argentina court acquits CEO in corruption case

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Italian steel pipe maker Tenaris SA said on Tuesday that an Argentine court had acquitted the company's chief executive officer and chairman Paolo Rocca of all charges brought against him in a corruption case.

Rocca had been charged https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL2N1Y21YM by an Argentine federal judge in the sprawling "notebooks" corruption case, centered on bribes allegedly paid by businesses to secure contracts from the administration of former President Cristina Fernandez.

"Tenaris S.A. has been informed that the first-instance judge in charge of the Notebooks Case acquitted Tenaris's Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca of all charges brought against him in the case", the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The first-instance judge's decision concerning Mr. Rocca was not appealed by either the prosecutor or the government unit prosecuting economic crimes (UIF)", the statement added. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)