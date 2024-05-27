Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris

www.tenaris.com

Weekly Report (May 20, 2024 - May 24, 2024) on the Third Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Luxembourg, May 25, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Third Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on May 12, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from May 20 to (and including) May 24, 2024:

Date Trading Shares Purchased Weighted Average Purchases in Reference Purchases in Venue Price (EUR) EUR FX USD 20-May-2024 CEUX 313,000 15.8419 4,958,515 1.0866 5,387,922 20-May-2024 MTAA 679,000 15.8420 10,756,718 1.0866 11,688,250 20-May-2024 TQEX 53,000 15.8414 839,594 1.0866 912,303 21-May-2024 CEUX 307,400 15.8958 4,886,369 1.0860 5,306,597 21-May-2024 MTAA 679,200 15.8962 10,796,699 1.0860 11,725,215 21-May-2024 TQEX 51,500 15.8937 818,526 1.0860 888,919 22-May-2024 CEUX 317,000 15.7659 4,997,790 1.0833 5,414,106 22-May-2024 MTAA 689,000 15.7655 10,862,430 1.0833 11,767,270 22-May-2024 TQEX 53,200 15.7667 838,788 1.0833 908,660 23-May-2024 CEUX 322,500 15.6599 5,050,318 1.0825 5,466,716 23-May-2024 MTAA 701,300 15.6584 10,981,236 1.0825 11,886,639 23-May-2024 TQEX 54,200 15.6604 848,794 1.0825 918,777 24-May-2024 CEUX 330,000 15.5800 5,141,400 1.0846 5,576,362 24-May-2024 MTAA 716,400 15.5796 11,161,225 1.0846 12,105,465 24-May-2024 TQEX 53,900 15.5786 839,687 1.0846 910,724 5,320,600 15.7460 83,778,088 90,863,925

From May 20, 2024 to (and including) May 24, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 5,320,600 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €83,778,088, equivalent to USD90,863,925.

As of May 24, 2024, the Company held in treasury 21,687,603 ordinary shares (including 16,367,003 ordinary shares bought in the second tranche), equal to 1.87% of the total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.