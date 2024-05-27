Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris

1-888-300-5432 www.tenaris.com

Weekly Report (May 20, 2024 - May 24, 2024) on the Third Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Luxembourg, May 25, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Third Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on May 12, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from May 20 to (and including) May 24, 2024:

Date

Trading

Shares Purchased

Weighted Average

Purchases in

Reference

Purchases in

Venue

Price (EUR)

EUR

FX

USD

20-May-2024

CEUX

313,000

15.8419

4,958,515

1.0866

5,387,922

20-May-2024

MTAA

679,000

15.8420

10,756,718

1.0866

11,688,250

20-May-2024

TQEX

53,000

15.8414

839,594

1.0866

912,303

21-May-2024

CEUX

307,400

15.8958

4,886,369

1.0860

5,306,597

21-May-2024

MTAA

679,200

15.8962

10,796,699

1.0860

11,725,215

21-May-2024

TQEX

51,500

15.8937

818,526

1.0860

888,919

22-May-2024

CEUX

317,000

15.7659

4,997,790

1.0833

5,414,106

22-May-2024

MTAA

689,000

15.7655

10,862,430

1.0833

11,767,270

22-May-2024

TQEX

53,200

15.7667

838,788

1.0833

908,660

23-May-2024

CEUX

322,500

15.6599

5,050,318

1.0825

5,466,716

23-May-2024

MTAA

701,300

15.6584

10,981,236

1.0825

11,886,639

23-May-2024

TQEX

54,200

15.6604

848,794

1.0825

918,777

24-May-2024

CEUX

330,000

15.5800

5,141,400

1.0846

5,576,362

24-May-2024

MTAA

716,400

15.5796

11,161,225

1.0846

12,105,465

24-May-2024

TQEX

53,900

15.5786

839,687

1.0846

910,724

5,320,600

15.7460

83,778,088

90,863,925

From May 20, 2024 to (and including) May 24, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 5,320,600 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €83,778,088, equivalent to USD90,863,925.

As of May 24, 2024, the Company held in treasury 21,687,603 ordinary shares (including 16,367,003 ordinary shares bought in the second tranche), equal to 1.87% of the total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 16:58:03 UTC.