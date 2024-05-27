Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris
Weekly Report (May 20, 2024 - May 24, 2024) on the Third Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program
Luxembourg, May 25, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Third Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on May 12, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from May 20 to (and including) May 24, 2024:
Date
Trading
Shares Purchased
Weighted Average
Purchases in
Reference
Purchases in
Venue
Price (EUR)
EUR
FX
USD
20-May-2024
CEUX
313,000
15.8419
4,958,515
1.0866
5,387,922
20-May-2024
MTAA
679,000
15.8420
10,756,718
1.0866
11,688,250
20-May-2024
TQEX
53,000
15.8414
839,594
1.0866
912,303
21-May-2024
CEUX
307,400
15.8958
4,886,369
1.0860
5,306,597
21-May-2024
MTAA
679,200
15.8962
10,796,699
1.0860
11,725,215
21-May-2024
TQEX
51,500
15.8937
818,526
1.0860
888,919
22-May-2024
CEUX
317,000
15.7659
4,997,790
1.0833
5,414,106
22-May-2024
MTAA
689,000
15.7655
10,862,430
1.0833
11,767,270
22-May-2024
TQEX
53,200
15.7667
838,788
1.0833
908,660
23-May-2024
CEUX
322,500
15.6599
5,050,318
1.0825
5,466,716
23-May-2024
MTAA
701,300
15.6584
10,981,236
1.0825
11,886,639
23-May-2024
TQEX
54,200
15.6604
848,794
1.0825
918,777
24-May-2024
CEUX
330,000
15.5800
5,141,400
1.0846
5,576,362
24-May-2024
MTAA
716,400
15.5796
11,161,225
1.0846
12,105,465
24-May-2024
TQEX
53,900
15.5786
839,687
1.0846
910,724
5,320,600
15.7460
83,778,088
90,863,925
From May 20, 2024 to (and including) May 24, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 5,320,600 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €83,778,088, equivalent to USD90,863,925.
As of May 24, 2024, the Company held in treasury 21,687,603 ordinary shares (including 16,367,003 ordinary shares bought in the second tranche), equal to 1.87% of the total issued share capital.
Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.
Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.
Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.
Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.
