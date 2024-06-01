Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris

1-888-300-5432 www.tenaris.com

Weekly Report (May 27, 2024 - May 31, 2024) on the Third Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Luxembourg, May 31, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Third Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on May 12, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from May 27 to (and including) May 31, 2024:

Shares Weighted Purchases in Reference Purchases in Date Trading Venue Average Price Purchased EUR FX USD (EUR) 27-May-2024 CEUX 267,167 15.7080 4,196,659 1.0859 4,557,145 27-May-2024 MTAA 574,910 15.7074 9,030,341 1.0859 9,806,075 27-May-2024 TQEX 51,310 15.7129 806,229 1.0859 875,485 28-May-2024 CEUX 296,120 15.7619 4,667,414 1.0874 5,075,344 28-May-2024 MTAA 634,900 15.7622 10,007,421 1.0874 10,882,079 28-May-2024 TQEX 48,970 15.7618 771,855 1.0874 839,318 29-May-2024 CEUX 284,200 15.6758 4,455,062 1.0814 4,817,713 29-May-2024 MTAA 595,900 15.6756 9,341,090 1.0814 10,101,455 29-May-2024 TQEX 45,200 15.6766 708,582 1.0814 766,260 30-May-2024 CEUX 284,500 15.2675 4,343,604 1.0842 4,709,335 30-May-2024 MTAA 589,400 15.2672 8,998,488 1.0842 9,756,143 30-May-2024 TQEX 45,200 15.2684 690,132 1.0842 748,243 31-May-2024 CEUX 283,500 15.0762 4,274,103 1.0858 4,640,618 31-May-2024 MTAA 596,400 15.0767 8,991,744 1.0858 9,762,805 31-May-2024 TQEX 46,700 15.0767 704,082 1.0858 764,455 4,644,377 15.4998 71,986,806 78,102,472

From May 27, 2024 to (and including) May 31, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 4,644,377 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €71,986,806, equivalent to USD78,102,472.

As of May 31, 2024, the Company held in treasury 26,331,980 ordinary shares (including 16,367,003 ordinary shares bought in the second tranche), equal to 2.26% of the total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.