Weekly Report (May 27, 2024 - May 31, 2024) on the Third Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Luxembourg, May 31, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Third Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on May 12, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from May 27 to (and including) May 31, 2024:

Shares

Weighted

Purchases in

Reference

Purchases in

Date

Trading Venue

Average Price

Purchased

EUR

FX

USD

(EUR)

27-May-2024

CEUX

267,167

15.7080

4,196,659

1.0859

4,557,145

27-May-2024

MTAA

574,910

15.7074

9,030,341

1.0859

9,806,075

27-May-2024

TQEX

51,310

15.7129

806,229

1.0859

875,485

28-May-2024

CEUX

296,120

15.7619

4,667,414

1.0874

5,075,344

28-May-2024

MTAA

634,900

15.7622

10,007,421

1.0874

10,882,079

28-May-2024

TQEX

48,970

15.7618

771,855

1.0874

839,318

29-May-2024

CEUX

284,200

15.6758

4,455,062

1.0814

4,817,713

29-May-2024

MTAA

595,900

15.6756

9,341,090

1.0814

10,101,455

29-May-2024

TQEX

45,200

15.6766

708,582

1.0814

766,260

30-May-2024

CEUX

284,500

15.2675

4,343,604

1.0842

4,709,335

30-May-2024

MTAA

589,400

15.2672

8,998,488

1.0842

9,756,143

30-May-2024

TQEX

45,200

15.2684

690,132

1.0842

748,243

31-May-2024

CEUX

283,500

15.0762

4,274,103

1.0858

4,640,618

31-May-2024

MTAA

596,400

15.0767

8,991,744

1.0858

9,762,805

31-May-2024

TQEX

46,700

15.0767

704,082

1.0858

764,455

4,644,377

15.4998

71,986,806

78,102,472

From May 27, 2024 to (and including) May 31, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 4,644,377 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €71,986,806, equivalent to USD78,102,472.

As of May 31, 2024, the Company held in treasury 26,331,980 ordinary shares (including 16,367,003 ordinary shares bought in the second tranche), equal to 2.26% of the total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

