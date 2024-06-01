Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris
Weekly Report (May 27, 2024 - May 31, 2024) on the Third Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program
Luxembourg, May 31, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Third Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on May 12, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from May 27 to (and including) May 31, 2024:
27-May-2024
CEUX
267,167
15.7080
4,196,659
1.0859
4,557,145
27-May-2024
MTAA
574,910
15.7074
9,030,341
1.0859
9,806,075
27-May-2024
TQEX
51,310
15.7129
806,229
1.0859
875,485
28-May-2024
CEUX
296,120
15.7619
4,667,414
1.0874
5,075,344
28-May-2024
MTAA
634,900
15.7622
10,007,421
1.0874
10,882,079
28-May-2024
TQEX
48,970
15.7618
771,855
1.0874
839,318
29-May-2024
CEUX
284,200
15.6758
4,455,062
1.0814
4,817,713
29-May-2024
MTAA
595,900
15.6756
9,341,090
1.0814
10,101,455
29-May-2024
TQEX
45,200
15.6766
708,582
1.0814
766,260
30-May-2024
CEUX
284,500
15.2675
4,343,604
1.0842
4,709,335
30-May-2024
MTAA
589,400
15.2672
8,998,488
1.0842
9,756,143
30-May-2024
TQEX
45,200
15.2684
690,132
1.0842
748,243
31-May-2024
CEUX
283,500
15.0762
4,274,103
1.0858
4,640,618
31-May-2024
MTAA
596,400
15.0767
8,991,744
1.0858
9,762,805
31-May-2024
TQEX
46,700
15.0767
704,082
1.0858
764,455
4,644,377
15.4998
71,986,806
78,102,472
From May 27, 2024 to (and including) May 31, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 4,644,377 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €71,986,806, equivalent to USD78,102,472.
As of May 31, 2024, the Company held in treasury 26,331,980 ordinary shares (including 16,367,003 ordinary shares bought in the second tranche), equal to 2.26% of the total issued share capital.
Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.
Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.
Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.
Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.
