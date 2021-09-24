Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tenaris S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tenaris S A : introduces TN 80EY steel grade for Canadian NACE Region 3 applications

09/24/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLISHED ON 09/22/2021

Tenaris is expanding its portfolio with the TN 80EY, a new proprietary seamless steel grade, qualified for NACE Region 3 applications. The new grade was developed with an improved burst compared to the L80-ICY, offering a cost-competitive alternative to the API T95 steel grade.

Manufactured at Tenaris's seamless facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, the TN 80EY can be used in severe sour conditions often associated with unconventional shale environments, and is adaptable to the high contents of H2S including enhanced yield properties and high collapse options.

"TN 80EY is an important addition to our list of proprietary steel grades, offering our customers another option for their severe sour service operations, which we see a lot of in Canada. With a controlled process, the TN 80EY is manufactured with consistent properties to offer enhanced material performance with improved burst," states Shellie Clark, Tenaris Commercial Vice President in Canada.

When developing the casing TN 80EY designers considered unique NACE Region 3 challenges, including the physical phenomenon associated with sour service environments known as Sulfide Stress Cracking (SSC) or H2S embrittlement.

Contact your local Technical Sales Rep today about how TN 80EY can work for you and your well.

For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 15:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TENARIS S.A.
11:22aTENARIS S A : introduces TN 80EY steel grade for Canadian NACE Region 3 applications
PU
09/22TENARIS S A : recycles 90% of the industrial waste generated at its mill in Brazil
PU
09/20TENARIS S A : How Tenaris is building a culture of health and well-being in an industrial ..
PU
09/15TENARIS S A : celebrates reopening of its Pennsylvania manufacturing facilities
PU
09/14TENARIS S A : supplies casing for Acceleware's clean technology pilot in Canada
PU
09/13TENARIS S A : Chief Digital Officer talks value of digitalization in oil and gas with indu..
PU
08/27TENARIS S A : Summer STEM program in Romania shines light on astronomy and sustainability
PU
08/27TENARIS S A : managing director over China speaks with Oil Link on the company's different..
PU
08/26TENARIS S A : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Tenaris to $26 From $25, Maintains Equal-We..
MT
08/23TENARIS S A : Former Tenaris scholarship winner turned Global Trainee carves out opportuni..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TENARIS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 937 M - -
Net income 2021 644 M - -
Net cash 2021 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 11 872 M 11 868 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 19 028
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart TENARIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Tenaris S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENARIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,06 $
Average target price 11,11 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Lammertyn Chief Digital & Information Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TENARIS S.A.30.50%11 868
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.43.91%7 446
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION43.86%4 442
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA43.93%1 804
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION69.56%919
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-17.56%865