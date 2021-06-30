Log in
    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
Tenaris S A : Donation of more than 11K lbs of cardboard pairs Tenaris sustainable goals with social advocacy

06/30/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
PUBLISHED ON 06/30/2021

Tenaris in Argentina has donated over 11,000 lbs of cardboard to the non-profit organization, Fundación Reciduca, whose mission is to support at-risk youth in finishing their secondary education, expand employment opportunities and promote environmental care.

The initiative marks the first milestone project that combines a sustainable framework and advocacy for an increasingly inclusive society.

In addition to cardboard, the non-profit also accepts donations of paper and nylon. With the average annual generation of these waste streams, it is estimated that around 12 scholarships can be paid to help students graduate and continue their studies.

The agreement is also complemented by the partnership between Tenaris and Fundación Banco de Bosques, a non-profit organization that helps save endangered native forests, for the donation of PET plastic containers. The materials are reused, put back into the production circuit which generates resources used in the conservation forests in northwestern Argentina.

'We are proud to achieve both a positive social and environmental impact by helping Fundación Reciduca while avoiding sending waste to its final disposal. This is a true circular economy project, fully aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),' said Manuel Frávega, Environment Regional Senior Manager at Tenaris.

For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 18:29:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 435 M - -
Net income 2021 350 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 12 888 M 12 841 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 19 028
Free-Float 39,5%
Technical analysis trends TENARIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,92 $
Average target price 11,29 $
Spread / Average Target 3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Lammertyn Chief Digital & Information Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENARIS S.A.38.50%13 375
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.27.71%6 694
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION64.64%5 420
DRIL-QUIP, INC.13.81%1 291
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA13.93%1 000
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG16.08%695