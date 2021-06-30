Tenaris S A : Donation of more than 11K lbs of cardboard pairs Tenaris sustainable goals with social advocacy

PUBLISHED ON 06/30/2021

Tenaris in Argentina has donated over 11,000 lbs of cardboard to the non-profit organization, Fundación Reciduca, whose mission is to support at-risk youth in finishing their secondary education, expand employment opportunities and promote environmental care.

The initiative marks the first milestone project that combines a sustainable framework and advocacy for an increasingly inclusive society.

In addition to cardboard, the non-profit also accepts donations of paper and nylon. With the average annual generation of these waste streams, it is estimated that around 12 scholarships can be paid to help students graduate and continue their studies.

The agreement is also complemented by the partnership between Tenaris and Fundación Banco de Bosques, a non-profit organization that helps save endangered native forests, for the donation of PET plastic containers. The materials are reused, put back into the production circuit which generates resources used in the conservation forests in northwestern Argentina.

'We are proud to achieve both a positive social and environmental impact by helping Fundación Reciduca while avoiding sending waste to its final disposal. This is a true circular economy project, fully aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),' said Manuel Frávega, Environment Regional Senior Manager at Tenaris.

