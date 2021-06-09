Log in
    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
  Report
Tenaris S A : Improving Tenaris's operations with digital solutions

06/09/2021
PUBLISHED ON 06/09/2021

Tenaris SA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 14:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 465 M - -
Net income 2021 350 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 13 801 M 13 808 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 19 028
Free-Float 39,5%
Duration : Period :
Tenaris S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TENARIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,31 $
Last Close Price 11,69 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Lammertyn Chief Digital & Information Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENARIS S.A.44.99%13 808
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.19.34%5 997
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION80.52%5 561
DRIL-QUIP, INC.27.28%1 336
AKER CARBON CAPTURE AS-1.12%1 027
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG19.45%711