Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tenaris S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tenaris S A : New to the industry? Tenaris hosts Fundamentals of Well Construction webinar series

06/25/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLISHED ON 06/25/2021

Tenaris recently launched a summer webinar series titled 'Fundamentals of Well Construction', the latest in the company's popular #PipesInFocus webinars geared towards Canadian oil and gas professionals. This current three-part series, featuring Tenaris's industry experts, is designed to walk recent graduates or those new to the industry through the basic stages of well construction: steel making, OCTG in drilling and completions, and well optimization.

The first in the series, the 'Steel Making' webinar was led by Jonathan Olsen, Tenaris Technical Sales Manager, on June 22, walking participants through the full production process from scrap to electric arc furnace through continuous bar casting. The webinar also went into detail about the main differences and production challenges of the seamless and Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) pipe making processes.

The next webinar 'OCTG in Drilling and Completions' will take place on July 20, focusing on the considerations behind choosing the right steel grade and connection to ensure wellbore integrity throughout the entire process.

The series concludes with the 'Well Optimization' webinar on August 24, which will cover material selection, pressures and other considerations, with some factors specific to certain plays or geographic locations.

If you or someone you know would like to register, please visit or share the registration page here.

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 17:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TENARIS S.A.
01:47pTENARIS S A  : New to the industry? Tenaris hosts Fundamentals of Well Construct..
PU
06/24TENARIS S A  : How to move 2,256 tons of line pipe from Italy to the Ecuadorian ..
PU
06/21TENARIS S A  : wins “game-changer” and “frontrunner” in ..
PU
06/18TENARIS S A  : Students from Tenaris's technical school in Argentina participate..
PU
06/17TENARIS S A  : How to optimize string design for geothermal? Find out with Tenar..
PU
06/16TENARIS S A  : Prime Minister of Romania visits Tenaris's seamless pipe mill in ..
PU
06/15TENARIS S A  : joins world's leading CCS think tank
PU
06/10TENARIS S A  : Steel production underway at Tenaris's first US melt shop
PU
06/09TENARIS S A  : Improving Tenaris's operations with digital solutions
PU
06/04TENARIS S A  : Repsol E&P Bolivia adopts Tenaris's remote field assistance solut..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 434 M - -
Net income 2021 350 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 13 282 M 13 283 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 19 028
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart TENARIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Tenaris S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENARIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 11,25 $
Average target price 11,28 $
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Lammertyn Chief Digital & Information Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENARIS S.A.42.39%13 283
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.30.86%6 757
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION79.41%5 527
DRIL-QUIP, INC.25.49%1 311
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA10.87%997
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG19.61%698