  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tenaris S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tenaris S A : hosts ceremony, plant tour for scholarship winners in Qingdao

05/27/2021 | 09:27am EDT
PUBLISHED ON 05/27/2021

Tenaris welcomed 13 scholarship winners of the Roberto Rocca Education Program to an awards ceremony at its facility in Qingdao, China, on May 24-25, 2021. The company first introduced the Roberto Rocca Education Program in China 14 years ago.

The ceremony included a mill tour guided by the plant's production manager and a Global Trainee information session. During the ceremony, Human Resources Senior Manager Mandy Jia presented certificates to the scholarship recipients, congratulated them, and said, 'Since the Roberto Rocca Education Program was first introduced to China in 2007, approximately 200 students have benefited from it.'

The 13 scholarship recipients were also invited to join volunteers from Tenaris at a community event as part of the environmental awareness program with six local primary schools.

Xing Jianpeng, a student at China University of Petroleum (Beijing), said, 'It is a great honor for me to be awarded this scholarship. With the well-designed process, especially the community relationship activity, I gained a better understanding of Tenaris culture and social responsibilities.'

In May 2021, the Merit Awards program was also launched at two technical schools in Qingdao, China. The Merit Awards is one of the company's longest-running education-based programs, providing support to students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, studies.

Philix Liu, the Managing Director of Tenaris China remarked, 'We are proud to continue with the scholarship program as part of our long-term commitment to China and to the local community.'

For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 465 M - -
Net income 2021 350 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 055 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 13 237 M 13 262 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 19 028
Free-Float 39,5%
Technical analysis trends TENARIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,31 $
Last Close Price 11,21 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Alejandro Lammertyn Chief Digital & Information Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENARIS S.A.38.86%13 262
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.8.43%5 670
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION70.78%5 261
DRIL-QUIP, INC.11.68%1 172
AKER CARBON CAPTURE AS-2.81%1 018
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG18.01%705