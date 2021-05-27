Tenaris S A : hosts ceremony, plant tour for scholarship winners in Qingdao

PUBLISHED ON 05/27/2021

Tenaris welcomed 13 scholarship winners of the Roberto Rocca Education Program to an awards ceremony at its facility in Qingdao, China, on May 24-25, 2021. The company first introduced the Roberto Rocca Education Program in China 14 years ago.

The ceremony included a mill tour guided by the plant's production manager and a Global Trainee information session. During the ceremony, Human Resources Senior Manager Mandy Jia presented certificates to the scholarship recipients, congratulated them, and said, 'Since the Roberto Rocca Education Program was first introduced to China in 2007, approximately 200 students have benefited from it.'

The 13 scholarship recipients were also invited to join volunteers from Tenaris at a community event as part of the environmental awareness program with six local primary schools.

Xing Jianpeng, a student at China University of Petroleum (Beijing), said, 'It is a great honor for me to be awarded this scholarship. With the well-designed process, especially the community relationship activity, I gained a better understanding of Tenaris culture and social responsibilities.'

In May 2021, the Merit Awards program was also launched at two technical schools in Qingdao, China. The Merit Awards is one of the company's longest-running education-based programs, providing support to students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, studies.

Philix Liu, the Managing Director of Tenaris China remarked, 'We are proud to continue with the scholarship program as part of our long-term commitment to China and to the local community.'

