  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Tenaris S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
  Report
Tenaris S A : invests to construct new laboratory in Argentina to aid in COVID-19 response

04/26/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
PUBLISHED ON 04/26/2021

Strengthening health systems in communities where Tenaris operates remains a priority for the company amid the ongoing pandemic. The curve of positive cases is growing in Argentina and to help with the response in the city of Campana, Buenos Aires, Tenaris is advancing the construction of a new laboratory for the San José de Campana's local hospital, a project that will improve not only the quality of the services but also the medical response capacity of the city's primary health facility.

'Tenaris has stood with the community in this unprecedented challenge presented by the pandemic and has contributed to strengthening the infrastructure and health services of both the public and private systems,' said Javier Martínez Álvarez, president of Tenaris for the Southern Cone.

When completed, the facility will be 285 square meters of floor space, with 195 square meters for the lab and another 90 square meters for the reception and patient rooms. The new building design will also improve the facility's ventilation, a key preventive measure against COVID-19. The project, built by Tenaris with funds provided by the Fundación Hermanos Agustín y Enrique Rocca, involves an investment of more than USD 330,000.

Tenaris had helped to enhance services of the San José's hospital throughout 2020. First, the company increased the capacity of the support system for beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Months later, it set up an inpatient medical module for non-COVID patients that added 10 new beds to the facility. Tenaris also contributed to expanding the hospital's medical assistance capacity by donating 17 mechanical respirators, 12 intensive care beds and complementary equipment, as well as donating hundreds of biosecurity kits for the medical, administrative, and auxiliary staff.

For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 21:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
