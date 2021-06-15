Log in
    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
Tenaris S A : joins world's leading CCS think tank

06/15/2021
PUBLISHED ON 06/15/2021

Tenaris has recently become a member of the Global CCS Institute, an international think tank whose mission is to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture and storage (CCS), a vital technology to tackle climate change.

CCS is a pivotal technology on the path toward carbon neutrality. Its ability to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions at their source and enable large-scale decreases to CO2 already in the atmosphere make it an essential part of the solution.

'Joining the Global CCS Institute allows us to strengthen the network related to decarbonization processes and contribute the expertise and knowledge we've acquired throughout our years of R&D devoted to premium connections to offer effective solutions to the market,' said Marcelo Ramos, Tenaris's Chief Technology Officer.

Tenaris is developing dedicated products for CO2 transportation and storage and has been recently selected to supply the pipes for the main pipeline in the pioneering Northern Lights CO2 transportation and storage project in Norway.

To learn more about our low-carbon solutions click here: https://www.tenaris.com/en/products-and-services/low-carbon-energy/

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
