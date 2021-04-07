Tenaris S A : launches global scholarship program at Ontario's Sault College

PUBLISHED ON 04/07/2021

Tenaris is expanding its partnership with Sault College in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, with the introduction of the company's longstanding Roberto Rocca Education Program, a global scholarship initiative supporting student careers in engineering and applied sciences.

Under the partnership program, four Tenaris scholarships will be awarded for a total of $32,000 CAD over four years to undergraduate students pursuing a degree under the college's new Bachelor of Engineering - Mechatronics Degree program.

'Tenaris has established a legacy of advocacy in education and training across its communities around the world; it's a critical tool for development, innovation, and conducive to personal and professional growth. Through these scholarships, we hope to provide students with the opportunity and support to develop the necessary skills, technical knowledge and experience,' said Ricardo Prosperi, Tenaris President in Canada. 'We look forward to expanding our long-time partnership with Sault College to help build future leaders in the fields of STEM.'

In addition to academic performance and required enrollment in the college's Mechatronics Degree program, applicants who are in need of financial assistance, are female, and/or identify as indigenous are encouraged to apply.

Recipients will have the opportunity to also apply for co-op and summer student programs with Tenaris for hands-on industry experience, as well as participate in capstone projects, putting proposed designs/solutions to company processes to work.

Tenaris will also allocate an additional $9,000 CAD to reward incoming students at Sault College and Algoma University who will major in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) related fields with Merit Award scholarships.

Tenaris and Sault College are established community partners. Tenaris invested $655,000 CAD over a seven-year period for the development of the Tenaris Robotics Lab at the college, which opened to students in 2015.

For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.