  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tenaris S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tenaris S A : provides Sarens with high strength structural tubes for world's largest crane

04/20/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
PUBLISHED ON 04/20/2021

Tenaris has supplied 780 tons of high strength steel grade TS890 structural tubes to Sarens, a global leader in crane rental services, heavy lifting, and engineered transport, for the design of the largest crane currently available on the market: the SGC-250.

The SGC-250, characterized by a maximum load moment of 250,000 tm enabling 5,000-ton lifts, will support the construction of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, the United Kingdom's largest and most complex civil engineering project, which is responsible for supplying seven percent of the country's low carbon electricity.

For a technically demanding crane design like the SGC-250, the critical factor is controlling weight while ensuring high resistance to stress requirement. 'We could support the customer with a tailor-made solution, providing our high-performance steels with excellent strength resistance and resilience values,' said Marc Rennings, Tenaris Managing Director Germany.

The construction industry has been requiring more specialized cranes capable of lifting extreme weights or large components to great heights. The combination of heavy lifting and hoisting capabilities called for the crane lattice boom to be as light as possible. To achieve this goal, high strength steel pipes are used, allowing crane designers to reduce significantly the wall thickness of the originally defined pipe dimension.

Tenaris has developed a complete family of modern, high-strength steel grades, ranging from TS690, TS770, T890 up to TS960, with particular attention to weldability, as well as to a clean and smooth pipe surface after undergoing quenching and tempering heat treatment.

'We have been able to demonstrate in a long-term study performed with one of our key customers that our TS890 grade has excellent weldability, maintains its mechanical properties in the heat affected zones of the weld and has very high fatigue resistance, making it to one of the first choices in the crane industry,' added Rennings.

For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 18:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
