Tenaris S A : supports construction of pavillions for its AfterSchool program in Mexico

PUBLISHED ON 05/28/2021

Two elementary schools in Veracruz, Mexico, where Tenaris operates its AfterSchool program, now have pavilions on facility grounds to offer students and instructors an safe, shaded space for outdoor activities.

Since 2018, Tenaris has invested more than $300,000 USD in infrastructure improvements to benefit the almost 400 children that participate in the AfterSchool program in Veracruz, Mexico.

The Venustiano Carranza and La Esperanza elementary schools, headquarters of Tenaris's AfterSchool program, now have two new pavillions that will allow students to carry out outdoor activities more safely, without being exposed to excessive sunlight or rain.

'We took advantage of the virtual classes during the pandemic to carry out the construction of the pavillions without having to interrupt the normal operation of the school and the program. This improvement will facilitate outdoor activities for the entire school,' said Karla Hermida, Tenaris AfterSchool Coordinator in Veracruz.

Tenaris also invested in the construction of a cafeteria and a kitchen for the Venustiano Carranza Elementary School, in addition to four new classrooms that were completed in 2019. 'The project continued even throughout the pandemic, showing Tenaris's commitment with education. Now we have better classrooms, a suitable place for the children to eat and a pavillion to take care of their health and safety,' assured Crispín Cruz, Headmaster of the Venustiano Carranza Elementary School.

Launched in 2009, Tenaris's AfterSchool program, present in seven countries, offers extra learning hours for children between 6 and 12 centered on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) based curriculum, aimed at improving academic performance and social skills.

