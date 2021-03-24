|
Tenaris S A : to supply line pipe for Northern Lights CO2 Transportation and Storage Project
PUBLISHED ON 03/24/2021
Disclaimer
Tenaris SA published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 13:10:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about TENARIS S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
5 092 M
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
-564 M
-
-
|Net cash 2020
|
935 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-20,5x
|Yield 2020
|1,54%
|
|Capitalization
|
12 705 M
12 736 M
-
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,31x
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,21x
|Nbr of Employees
|23 200
|Free-Float
|39,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TENARIS S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|14
|Average target price
|
11,51 $
|Last Close Price
|
10,76 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
95,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
6,99%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-50,4%