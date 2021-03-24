Log in
TENARIS S.A.    TEN   LU0156801721

TENARIS S.A.

(TEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tenaris S A : to supply line pipe for Northern Lights CO2 Transportation and Storage Project

03/24/2021 | 09:11am EDT
PUBLISHED ON 03/24/2021

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 13:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 092 M - -
Net income 2020 -564 M - -
Net cash 2020 935 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,5x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 12 705 M 12 736 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 23 200
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart TENARIS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Tenaris S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TENARIS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,51 $
Last Close Price 10,76 $
Spread / Highest target 95,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Rocca Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Mondolo Chief Financial Officer
Marcelo Ramos Chief Technology Officer
Roberto Luis Monti Independent Director
Jaime Serra Puche Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TENARIS S.A.37.23%13 623
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.0.97%5 372
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION32.88%5 056
DRIL-QUIP, INC.10.36%1 362
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG21.06%801
RAIZNEXT CORPORATION1.47%626
