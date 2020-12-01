Log in
Tenaris S A : to exhibit its suite of digital tools virtually at Rio Oil & Gas 2020

12/01/2020 | 05:29pm EST
PUBLISHED ON 12/01/2020

Tenaris is presenting its integrated solutions for the energy industry at Rio Oil & Gas 2020 held virtually starting today.

Through a customized online platform, Tenaris showcases its products and services offer at the first 100% digital edition of this renowned trade event in Brazil.

Tenaris´s representatives are available to share information about Tenaris's capabilities to supply the most complete solution for oil and gas operations.

According to Roque Ivaldi, Tenaris Oil and Gas Commercial Director in Brazil, 'With our full range of seamless and welded pipes, our field-proven weld-on connectors and a complete package of services through Rig Direct®, we are able to support our customer's entire value chain.'

With Rig Direct® Tenaris partners with its customers throughout every step of their projects, contributing to simpler and more sustainable operations.

In line with the current needs of the industry, Tenaris is leading the digital transformation of the pipe business by developing and deploying digital tools to streamline processes for its customers while increasing operational safety, efficiency and reliability through digital integration.

Through its suite of digital tools, Tenaris offers quick access to information, better tracking and traceability, streamlining customer's supply chain operations with innovative solutions such as the Rig Direct® Portal and PipeTracer®.

Access the digital Rio Oil & Gas portal and talk with us at our exhibitor page!

For more information, please, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
