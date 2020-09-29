Tenaris S A : volunteers renovate laboratory at technical high school in Romania

PUBLISHED ON 09/29/2020

Volunteers from Tenaris's seamless plant Silcotub in Zalău, Romania, partnered with university students interning at Tenaris to refurbish the Mihai Viteazul Technical High School laboratory.

The team spent two days renovating the classroom, applying a fresh coat of paint to brighten the walls and cleaning, replacing and repainting the furniture.

'We brought color to the learning environment for the students, and also shared with our interns our company's core value of contributing to our communities,' said Codruța Hodrea, Community Relation Manager at Tenaris's Silcotub mill.

The laboratory, which was equipped by Tenaris in 2013 with state-of-the-art pneumatic and hydraulic machinery, also recently received Programmable Logic Controllers and laboratory supplies to contribute to the technical education of 120 students.

'Through our involvement, we hope to instill in each student energy and a desire for knowledge. The community improves through dedication,' said Oana Margin, an intern from Human Resources at Tenaris who participated in the lab's reconditioning work.

The project is part of Tenaris's global Volunteers in Action program, a collaborative initiative among employees and the community to improve local school infrastructure while strengthening connections.

In 2019, Tenaris employees and community members across ten countries registered nearly 11,000 hours of volunteer time. To learn more about Tenaris community programs, click here.

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.