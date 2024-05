May 13, 2024 at 02:12 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Tenaris SA has announced that it has started a USD300 million tranche of its USD1.2 billion buyback program.

This tranche will begin today, May 13, and will end on August 12.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

