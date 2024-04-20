Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris
Weekly Report (April 15, 2024 - April 19, 2024) on the Second Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program
Luxembourg, April 19, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Second Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on February 25, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from April 15 to (and including) April 19, 2024:
15-abr-24
MTAA
10,000
18.2005
182,005
1.0626
193,399
16-abr-24
MTAA
372,007
17.8278
6,632,066
1.0631
7,050,550
16-abr-24
CEUX
227,624
17.8277
4,058,012
1.0631
4,314,073
16-abr-24
TQEX
42,165
17.8231
751,511
1.0631
798,931
17-abr-24
MTAA
10,000
18.0415
180,415
1.0635
191,862
18-abr-24
MTAA
430,000
17.7222
7,620,546
1.0656
8,120,454
18-abr-24
CEUX
278,000
17.7150
4,924,770
1.0656
5,247,835
18-abr-24
TQEX
49,000
17.7210
868,329
1.0656
925,291
18-abr-24
AQEU
41,015
17.8011
730,112
1.0656
778,007
19-abr-24
MTAA
455,700
17.6748
8,054,406
1.0670
8,594,052
19-abr-24
CEUX
282,600
17.6867
4,998,261
1.0670
5,333,145
19-abr-24
TQEX
50,900
17.6696
899,383
1.0670
959,641
19-abr-24
AQEU
43,200
17.6920
764,294
1.0670
815,502
2,292,211
17.7401
40,664,112
43,322,742
From April 15, 2024 to (and including) April 19, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,292,211 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €40,664,112, equivalent to USD43,322,742.
As of April 19, 2024, the Company held in treasury 32,198,106 ordinary shares (including 17,779,302 ordinary shares bought in the first tranche), equal to 2.73% of the total issued share capital.
Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.
Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.
Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.
Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.
