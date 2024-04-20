Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris

1-888-300-5432 www.tenaris.com

Weekly Report (April 15, 2024 - April 19, 2024) on the Second Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Luxembourg, April 19, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Second Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on February 25, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from April 15 to (and including) April 19, 2024:

Shares

Weighted

Purchases in

Reference

Purchases in

Date

Trading Venue

Average Price

Purchased

EUR

FX

USD

(EUR)

15-abr-24

MTAA

10,000

18.2005

182,005

1.0626

193,399

16-abr-24

MTAA

372,007

17.8278

6,632,066

1.0631

7,050,550

16-abr-24

CEUX

227,624

17.8277

4,058,012

1.0631

4,314,073

16-abr-24

TQEX

42,165

17.8231

751,511

1.0631

798,931

17-abr-24

MTAA

10,000

18.0415

180,415

1.0635

191,862

18-abr-24

MTAA

430,000

17.7222

7,620,546

1.0656

8,120,454

18-abr-24

CEUX

278,000

17.7150

4,924,770

1.0656

5,247,835

18-abr-24

TQEX

49,000

17.7210

868,329

1.0656

925,291

18-abr-24

AQEU

41,015

17.8011

730,112

1.0656

778,007

19-abr-24

MTAA

455,700

17.6748

8,054,406

1.0670

8,594,052

19-abr-24

CEUX

282,600

17.6867

4,998,261

1.0670

5,333,145

19-abr-24

TQEX

50,900

17.6696

899,383

1.0670

959,641

19-abr-24

AQEU

43,200

17.6920

764,294

1.0670

815,502

2,292,211

17.7401

40,664,112

43,322,742

From April 15, 2024 to (and including) April 19, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,292,211 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €40,664,112, equivalent to USD43,322,742.

As of April 19, 2024, the Company held in treasury 32,198,106 ordinary shares (including 17,779,302 ordinary shares bought in the first tranche), equal to 2.73% of the total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 23:03:04 UTC.