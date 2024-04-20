Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris

1-888-300-5432 www.tenaris.com

Weekly Report (April 15, 2024 - April 19, 2024) on the Second Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Luxembourg, April 19, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Second Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on February 25, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from April 15 to (and including) April 19, 2024:

Shares Weighted Purchases in Reference Purchases in Date Trading Venue Average Price Purchased EUR FX USD (EUR) 15-abr-24 MTAA 10,000 18.2005 182,005 1.0626 193,399 16-abr-24 MTAA 372,007 17.8278 6,632,066 1.0631 7,050,550 16-abr-24 CEUX 227,624 17.8277 4,058,012 1.0631 4,314,073 16-abr-24 TQEX 42,165 17.8231 751,511 1.0631 798,931 17-abr-24 MTAA 10,000 18.0415 180,415 1.0635 191,862 18-abr-24 MTAA 430,000 17.7222 7,620,546 1.0656 8,120,454 18-abr-24 CEUX 278,000 17.7150 4,924,770 1.0656 5,247,835 18-abr-24 TQEX 49,000 17.7210 868,329 1.0656 925,291 18-abr-24 AQEU 41,015 17.8011 730,112 1.0656 778,007 19-abr-24 MTAA 455,700 17.6748 8,054,406 1.0670 8,594,052 19-abr-24 CEUX 282,600 17.6867 4,998,261 1.0670 5,333,145 19-abr-24 TQEX 50,900 17.6696 899,383 1.0670 959,641 19-abr-24 AQEU 43,200 17.6920 764,294 1.0670 815,502 2,292,211 17.7401 40,664,112 43,322,742

From April 15, 2024 to (and including) April 19, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,292,211 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €40,664,112, equivalent to USD43,322,742.

As of April 19, 2024, the Company held in treasury 32,198,106 ordinary shares (including 17,779,302 ordinary shares bought in the first tranche), equal to 2.73% of the total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.