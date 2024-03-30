Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris 1-888-300-5432www.tenaris.com

Weekly Report (March 25, 2024 - March 28, 2024) on the Second Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Luxembourg, March 28, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Second Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on February 25, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from March 25 to (and including) March 28, 2024:

DateTrading VenueShares PurchasedWeighted Average Price

Purchases inReferencePurchases in

EUR

FX

USD

(EUR)

25-mar-24 26-mar-24 27-mar-24 28-mar-24

MTAA MTAA MTAA MTAA

10,000 9,862 9,701 10,000

18.2418 18.3562 18.3544 18.3150

182,418 181,029 178,056 183,150

1.0838 197,705

1.0827 196,000

1.0820 192,657

1.0803 197,848

39,563 18.3164 724,653

From March 25, 2024 to (and including) March 28, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 39,563 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €724,653, equivalent to USD784,209.

As of March 28, 2024, the Company held in treasury 29,816,152 ordinary shares (including 17,779,302 ordinary shares bought in the first tranche), equal to 2.53% of the total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Sectionhttps://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.