FECHA: 11/03/2024

BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES, S.A.B. DE C.V., INFORMA:

CLAVE DE COTIZACIÓN TS RAZÓN SOCIAL TENARIS S.A. LUGAR Luxemburgo ASUNTO

Weekly Report (March 4, 2024 - March 8, 2024) on the Second Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Luxembourg, March 8, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Second Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on February 25, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from March 4 to (and including) March 8, 2024:

Date Trading Shares Weighted Average Purchases Reference Purchases Venue Purchased Price (EUR) in EUR FX in USD 04-mar-24 MTAA 783,800 16.4000 12,854,320 1.0863 13,963,648 04-mar-24 CEUX 316,000 16.3996 5,182,274 1.0863 5,629,504 04-mar-24 TQEX 43,000 16.4025 705,308 1.0863 766,176 05-mar-24 MTAA 813,000 16.8639 13,710,351 1.0871 14,904,522 05-mar-24 CEUX 316,000 16.8870 5,336,292 1.0871 5,801,083 05-mar-24 TQEX 45,000 16.8722 759,249 1.0871 825,380 06-mar-24 MTAA 851,000 17.1814 14,621,371 1.0907 15,947,530 06-mar-24 CEUX 329,000 17.1772 5,651,299 1.0907 6,163,872 06-mar-24 TQEX 48,555 17.1807 834,209 1.0907 909,872 07-mar-24 MTAA 882,000 17.2900 15,249,780 1.0928 16,664,960 07-mar-24 CEUX 342,000 17.2926 5,914,069 1.0928 6,462,895 07-mar-24 TQEX 51,000 17.2850 881,535 1.0928 963,341 08-mar-24 MTAA 908,000 17.3374 15,742,359 1.0960 17,253,626 08-mar-24 CEUX 351,837 17.3380 6,100,150 1.0960 6,685,764 08-mar-24 TQEX 52,752 17.3414 914,794 1.0960 1,002,614 6,132,944 17.0322 104,457,359 113,944,785

From March 4, 2024 to (and including) March 8, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 6,132,944 ordinary shares for a total consideration of ?104,457,359, equivalent to USD113,944,785.

As of March 8, 2024, the Company held in treasury 28,877,456 ordinary shares (including 17,779,302 ordinary shares bought in the first tranche), equal to 2.45% of the total issued share capital.