FECHA: 11/03/2024

TS

TENARIS S.A.

Luxemburgo

Weekly Report (March 4, 2024 - March 8, 2024) on the Second Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris 1-888-300-5432 www.tenaris.com

Weekly Report (March 4, 2024 - March 8, 2024) on the Second Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

Luxembourg, March 8, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Second Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on February 25, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from March 4 to (and including) March 8, 2024:

Date Trading

Shares

Weighted Average Purchases Reference Purchases

Venue

Purchased

Price (EUR)

in EUR

FX

in USD

04-mar-24 MTAA

783,800

16.4000

12,854,320

1.0863

13,963,648

04-mar-24 CEUX

316,000

16.3996

5,182,274

1.0863

5,629,504

04-mar-24 TQEX

43,000

16.4025

705,308

1.0863

766,176

05-mar-24 MTAA

813,000

16.8639

13,710,351

1.0871

14,904,522

05-mar-24 CEUX

316,000

16.8870

5,336,292

1.0871

5,801,083

05-mar-24 TQEX

45,000

16.8722

759,249

1.0871

825,380

06-mar-24 MTAA

851,000

17.1814

14,621,371

1.0907

15,947,530

06-mar-24 CEUX

329,000

17.1772

5,651,299

1.0907

6,163,872

06-mar-24 TQEX

48,555

17.1807

834,209

1.0907

909,872

07-mar-24 MTAA

882,000

17.2900

15,249,780

1.0928

16,664,960

07-mar-24 CEUX

342,000

17.2926

5,914,069

1.0928

6,462,895

07-mar-24

TQEX

51,000

17.2850

881,535

1.0928

963,341

08-mar-24

MTAA

908,000

17.3374

15,742,359

1.0960

17,253,626

08-mar-24

CEUX

351,837

17.3380

6,100,150

1.0960

6,685,764

08-mar-24

TQEX

52,752

17.3414

914,794

1.0960

1,002,614

6,132,944

17.0322

104,457,359

113,944,785

From March 4, 2024 to (and including) March 8, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 6,132,944 ordinary shares for a total consideration of ?104,457,359, equivalent to USD113,944,785.

As of March 8, 2024, the Company held in treasury 28,877,456 ordinary shares (including 17,779,302 ordinary shares bought in the first tranche), equal to 2.45% of the total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

MERCADO EXTERIOR

NYSE, BOLSA DE VALORES DE LUXEMBURGO, EURONEXT MILAN

