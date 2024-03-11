Eventos Relevantes
FECHA: 11/03/2024
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES, S.A.B. DE C.V., INFORMA:
CLAVE DE COTIZACIÓN
TS
RAZÓN SOCIAL
TENARIS S.A.
LUGAR
Luxemburgo
ASUNTO
Weekly Report (March 4, 2024 - March 8, 2024) on the Second Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program
EVENTO RELEVANTE
Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris 1-888-300-5432 www.tenaris.com
Weekly Report (March 4, 2024 - March 8, 2024) on the Second Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program
Luxembourg, March 8, 2024. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its Second Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on February 25, 2024, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from March 4 to (and including) March 8, 2024:
Date Trading
Shares
Weighted Average Purchases Reference Purchases
Venue
Purchased
Price (EUR)
in EUR
FX
in USD
04-mar-24 MTAA
783,800
16.4000
12,854,320
1.0863
13,963,648
04-mar-24 CEUX
316,000
16.3996
5,182,274
1.0863
5,629,504
04-mar-24 TQEX
43,000
16.4025
705,308
1.0863
766,176
05-mar-24 MTAA
813,000
16.8639
13,710,351
1.0871
14,904,522
05-mar-24 CEUX
316,000
16.8870
5,336,292
1.0871
5,801,083
05-mar-24 TQEX
45,000
16.8722
759,249
1.0871
825,380
06-mar-24 MTAA
851,000
17.1814
14,621,371
1.0907
15,947,530
06-mar-24 CEUX
329,000
17.1772
5,651,299
1.0907
6,163,872
06-mar-24 TQEX
48,555
17.1807
834,209
1.0907
909,872
07-mar-24 MTAA
882,000
17.2900
15,249,780
1.0928
16,664,960
07-mar-24 CEUX
342,000
17.2926
5,914,069
1.0928
6,462,895
07-mar-24
TQEX
51,000
17.2850
881,535
1.0928
963,341
08-mar-24
MTAA
908,000
17.3374
15,742,359
1.0960
17,253,626
08-mar-24
CEUX
351,837
17.3380
6,100,150
1.0960
6,685,764
08-mar-24
TQEX
52,752
17.3414
914,794
1.0960
1,002,614
6,132,944
17.0322
104,457,359
113,944,785
From March 4, 2024 to (and including) March 8, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 6,132,944 ordinary shares for a total consideration of ?104,457,359, equivalent to USD113,944,785.
As of March 8, 2024, the Company held in treasury 28,877,456 ordinary shares (including 17,779,302 ordinary shares bought in the first tranche), equal to 2.45% of the total issued share capital.
Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.
Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.
Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.
Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.
MERCADO EXTERIOR
NYSE, BOLSA DE VALORES DE LUXEMBURGO, EURONEXT MILAN
