FECHA: 24/11/2023

shares for a total consideration of ?108,790,909, equivalent to USD117,692,954.

As of November 24, 2023, the Company held in treasury 6,867,962 ordinary shares equal to 0.58% of the total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

