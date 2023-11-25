Eventos Relevantes
FECHA: 24/11/2023
BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES, S.A.B. DE C.V., INFORMA:
CLAVE DE COTIZACIÓN
TS
RAZÓN SOCIAL
TENARIS S.A.
LUGAR
Luxemburgo
ASUNTO
Weekly Report (November 20, 2023 - November 24, 2023) on the First Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program
EVENTO RELEVANTE
Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris 1-888-300-5432 www.tenaris.com
Weekly Report (November 20, 2023 - November 24, 2023) on the First Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program Luxembourg, November 24, 2023. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its First Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on November 5, 2023, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from November 20 to (and including) November
24, 2023:
Date
Trading
Shares Weighted Average
Purchases Reference FX Purchases
Venue
Purchased
Price (EUR)
in EUR
in USD
20-nov-23 MTA 8,904 15.5400
138,368 1.0888
150,648
20-nov-23 CEUX 6,606 15.5400
102,657 1.0888
111,768
20-nov-23 TQEX 4,713 15.5400
73,240 1.0888
79,740
20-nov-23 AQXE 120 15.5400
1,865 1.0888
2,030
21-nov-23 MTA 606,482 15.6160
9,470,823 1.0940 10,360,607
21-nov-23 CEUX 285,810 15.6140
4,462,637 1.0940 4,881,902
21-nov-23 TQEX 29,255 15.6151
456,820 1.0940 499,738
21-nov-23 AQXE 28,377 15.6160
443,135 1.0940
484,768
22-nov-23 MTA 606,482 15.3539
9,311,864 1.0935 10,182,058
22-nov-23 CEUX 285,810 15.3417
4,384,811 1.0935 4,794,572
22-nov-23 TQEX 29,255 15.3428
448,854 1.0935
490,799
22-nov-23 AQXE 28,377 15.3441
435,420 1.0935
476,109
23-nov-23 MTA 3,222 15.3800
49,554 1.0867
53,848
23-nov-23 CEUX 6,130 15.3800
94,279 1.0867
102,449
23-nov-23 TQEX
5,590 15.3800
85,974 1.0867
93,424
23-nov-23 AQXE
7,276 15.3800
111,905 1.0867
121,601
24-nov-23 MTA 13,298 15.3954
204,727 1.0910
223,358
24-nov-23 CEUX 10,399 15.3958
160,100 1.0910
174,670
24-nov-23 TQEX
3,792 15.4000
58,397 1.0910
63,711
24-nov-23 AQXE
3,704 15.4000
57,042 1.0910
62,232
1,973,602
15.4806
30,552,473
33,410,032
From November 6, 2023 to (and including) November 24, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 6,867,962 ordinary
shares for a total consideration of ?108,790,909, equivalent to USD117,692,954.
As of November 24, 2023, the Company held in treasury 6,867,962 ordinary shares equal to 0.58% of the total issued share capital.
Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.
Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.
Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.
Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.
MERCADO EXTERIOR
NYSE, BOLSA DE VALORES DE LUXEMBURGO, EURONEXT MILAN
