Eventos Relevantes

FECHA: 24/11/2023

BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES, S.A.B. DE C.V., INFORMA:

CLAVE DE COTIZACIÓN

TS

RAZÓN SOCIAL

TENARIS S.A.

LUGAR

Luxemburgo

ASUNTO

Weekly Report (November 20, 2023 - November 24, 2023) on the First Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program

EVENTO RELEVANTE

Giovanni Sardagna Tenaris 1-888-300-5432 www.tenaris.com

Weekly Report (November 20, 2023 - November 24, 2023) on the First Tranche of Tenaris Share Buyback Program Luxembourg, November 24, 2023. - Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") announced today that pursuant to its First Tranche of the Share Buyback Program announced on November 5, 2023, covering up to $300 million to be executed in the open market, it has repurchased the following ordinary shares from November 20 to (and including) November

24, 2023:

Date

Trading

Shares Weighted Average

Purchases Reference FX Purchases

Venue

Purchased

Price (EUR)

in EUR

in USD

20-nov-23 MTA 8,904 15.5400

138,368 1.0888

150,648

20-nov-23 CEUX 6,606 15.5400

102,657 1.0888

111,768

20-nov-23 TQEX 4,713 15.5400

73,240 1.0888

79,740

20-nov-23 AQXE 120 15.5400

1,865 1.0888

2,030

21-nov-23 MTA 606,482 15.6160

9,470,823 1.0940 10,360,607

21-nov-23 CEUX 285,810 15.6140

4,462,637 1.0940 4,881,902

21-nov-23 TQEX 29,255 15.6151

456,820 1.0940 499,738

21-nov-23 AQXE 28,377 15.6160

443,135 1.0940

484,768

22-nov-23 MTA 606,482 15.3539

9,311,864 1.0935 10,182,058

22-nov-23 CEUX 285,810 15.3417

4,384,811 1.0935 4,794,572

22-nov-23 TQEX 29,255 15.3428

448,854 1.0935

490,799

22-nov-23 AQXE 28,377 15.3441

435,420 1.0935

476,109

23-nov-23 MTA 3,222 15.3800

49,554 1.0867

53,848

23-nov-23 CEUX 6,130 15.3800

94,279 1.0867

102,449

23-nov-23 TQEX

5,590 15.3800

85,974 1.0867

93,424

23-nov-23 AQXE

7,276 15.3800

111,905 1.0867

121,601

24-nov-23 MTA 13,298 15.3954

204,727 1.0910

223,358

24-nov-23 CEUX 10,399 15.3958

160,100 1.0910

174,670

24-nov-23 TQEX

3,792 15.4000

58,397 1.0910

63,711

24-nov-23 AQXE

3,704 15.4000

57,042 1.0910

62,232

1,973,602

15.4806

30,552,473

33,410,032

From November 6, 2023 to (and including) November 24, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 6,867,962 ordinary

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores S.A.B. de C.V.

1

Eventos Relevantes

FECHA: 24/11/2023

shares for a total consideration of ?108,790,909, equivalent to USD117,692,954.

As of November 24, 2023, the Company held in treasury 6,867,962 ordinary shares equal to 0.58% of the total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel all shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions, are available on Tenaris's corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

MERCADO EXTERIOR

NYSE, BOLSA DE VALORES DE LUXEMBURGO, EURONEXT MILAN

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores S.A.B. de C.V.

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tenaris SA published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2023 01:44:26 UTC.