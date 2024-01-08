January 08, 2024 at 01:18 am EST

(Alliance News) - Tenaris SA announced Friday that it purchased 1.6 million shares between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR15.5698 for a total value of EUR25.2 million.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds about 14.3 million of its own shares or 1.2 percent of its share capital.

Tenaris closed Friday in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR15.56 per share.

