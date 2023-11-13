(Alliance News) - Tenaris Spa announced Monday that it purchased 3.2 million of its own shares between Nov. 6 and Nov. 10.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR16.1225 for a total value of EUR51.3 million.

As a result of these purchases, Tenaris owns 3.2 million of its own shares, or 0.3 percent of its share capital.

Tenaris on Monday closed in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR16.35 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

