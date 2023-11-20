November 20, 2023 at 01:46 am EST

(Alliance News) - Tenaris SA announced Friday evening that it bought 1.7 million of its own shares between Nov. 16 and 17.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR15.7308 for a total value of EUR26.9 million.

As a result of these purchases, Tenaris holds about 4.9 million shares, or 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Tenaris' stock on Friday closed up 1.2 percent at EUR15.67 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.