April 22, 2024 at 04:50 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Tenaris SA reported that it bought back 2.3 million shares between April 15 and April 19.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR17.7 for a total value of EUR40.7 million.

As a result of these purchases, Tenaris holds 32.2 million shares or 2.7 percent of the share capital.

Tenaris stock is up 0.4 percent at EUR17.77 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

