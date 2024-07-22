(Alliance News) - Tenaris SA reported the purchase of 1.1 million shares between July 15 and July 19. The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR15.5116 for a total value of EUR16.1 million.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 51.5 million or 4.4 percent of the share capital.

Tenaris is in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR14.55 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.