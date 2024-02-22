(Alliance News) - Tenaris announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023, closed with a 5 percent increase in revenues on a sequential basis, "supported by a high level of shipments to the Middle East and for offshore pipeline projects," the company writes in the note.

Total sales for 2023 were USD14.86 billion from USD11.76 billion in the previous year.

Ebitda was USD4.86 billion from USD3.64 billion in FY2022.

"Our net income for the quarter of USD1.1 billion was positively impacted by higher results of USD167 million from unconsolidated companies. In addition, financial results were higher at USD26 million in addition to net deferred tax gains of USD360 million," the company note reads.

After the approval of the company's annual financial statements in March, the board of directors intends to propose the payment of a dividend per share of USD0.60 for a total amount of about USD700 million, which would include the interim dividend per share of USD0.20 - about USD235 million - paid in November

2023.

Tenaris closed Wednesday's session in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR15.02 per share

