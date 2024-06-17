(Alliance News) - Tenaris SA announced that it has completed the third tranche of its USD1.2 billion buyback plan and initiated the fourth.

During the third tranche, the company bought back 18.1 million of its own ordinary shares with a total value of USD300 million.

To date, the company holds 34.4 million of its own ordinary shares, accounting for just under 3.0 percent of its share capital.

