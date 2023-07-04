(Alliance News) - Tenaris SA announced Monday evening that its Brazilian subsidiary Confab Industrial SA, along with its affiliates Ternium Investments and Ternium Argentina, which make up the T/T group within the Usiminas control group, completed the acquisition of 68,7 million ordinary shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA from Nippon Steel Corporation, Mitsubishi and MetalOne, in proportion to their current holdings in the T/T group within the Usiminas control group, at a price of BRL10 per ordinary share, approximately USD2.08.

Under the terms of the transaction, Tenaris thus paid BRL110 million-about USD23 million-for 11.0 million ordinary shares, increasing its stake in the Usiminas control group to 9.8 percent.

As previously announced, when the transaction closed, the Usiminas shareholders' agreement, which governs relations with the T/T Group, the NSC Group, and Previdência Usiminas,was amended and restated to reflect new governance of Usiminas.

Tenaris on Monday closed in the fractional red at EUR3.71 per share.

