(Alliance News) - Tenaris announced over the weekend that it had repurchased from Dec. 11 to 14 - 2.8 million of its own ordinary shares.

The average price charged was EUR15.4242 per share, for a total consideration of EUR42.6 million.

The company holds 12.6 million shares or 1.1 percent of the share capital.

Tenaris closed Friday's session flat at EUR15.64 per share

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.