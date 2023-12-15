(Alliance News) - Tenaris announced over the weekend that it had repurchased from Dec. 11 to 14 - 2.8 million of its own ordinary shares.
The average price charged was EUR15.4242 per share, for a total consideration of EUR42.6 million.
The company holds 12.6 million shares or 1.1 percent of the share capital.
Tenaris closed Friday's session flat at EUR15.64 per share
